How Frank Martin would compensate players ... above board

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin is old-school in a lot of ways. But he’s pretty new-school in his thoughts on player compensation.
He believes they should get something for their likeness, and he’s got a structure for it.
Martin hit on a wide variety of topics as he discussed the fallout of the FBI investigation that swept up his former assistant Lamont Evans. He mentioned things like players possibly befitting from an agent as adviser before leaving the college ranks, and his plan for athletes to earn something from likeness, uniform sales and autographs had a more holistic aim.
“What I have said is that part of our process in educating successful athletes that are going to make millions playing professionally is to teach them to be philanthropic,” Matin said.
The plan would run through universities and split money four ways.
“If everyone wants to buy JD Clowney’s jersey or (Sindarius Thornwell’s) jersey, more power to them,” Martin said. “We’ll create a fund. Of the profits, 30 percent goes into a fund for the young man. Thirty percent goes into the university because last time I checked, fans have been coming to watch basketball here before Sindarius wore the uniform and after he left.
“Obviously somebody makes it, so 30 percent goes to that (apparel) company. That leaves 10 percent. Tell the young man, pick a charity of your liking, and while you’re in town, that 10 percent will go to that charity.”
The 30 percent for the players would be held until he or she either signed a professional contract or received a degree, and would be forfeited with a felony conviction.
Martin joked schools in the current system should just sell jerseys with the offensive tackles’ number, as to avoid the look they’re profiting off high-profile amateur athletes. He pointed out he played that spot, and if no one bought his jersey, it’s his problem.
But it gives players without that problem a share of what they’ve built as a college athlete.
“They start life with a lot of money in their pocket, if they’re JD Clowney,” Martin said. “If they’re me, they start life with debt. That’s alright.”
