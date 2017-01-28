USC Recruiting

January 28, 2017 4:56 PM

George and Jamyest: USC’s Heisman winner part of big recruiting weekend

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

It’s a big recruiting weekend for Will Muschamp and South Carolina. There’s no Gamecock bigger than George Rogers.

South Carolina’s all-time leading rusher spoke to prospects in town for an official visit weekend on Friday night. And he took part in the recruit photo shoot.

Rogers’ 1,894 rushing yards propelled him to the 1980 Heisman Trophy. He left USC with 5,204 rushing yards, the two best single seasons in USC history (he had 1,681 in 1979) and 27 100-yard games.

His retired No. 38 is on a stadium portal and he has a statue at the corner of a street that bears his name.

The State recently named Rogers No. 1 on its list of the Top 50 Gamecocks of all time.

George Rogers: His South Carolina legacy

Heisman Trophy winner and South Carolina great George Rogers explains what he hopes his legacy is as a Gamecock.

 

