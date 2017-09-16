‘I’m just going to enjoy it’: Channing Tindall pushes back recruiting timeline

After thinking about it, Channing Tindall is going for the full recruiting experience.
The Spring Valley linebacker and South Carolina target said Friday he has pushed back his timeline for making a decision and will take all five of his official visits.
Tindall, a 6-foot-2, 213-pound four star prospect, had planned to make two official visits and announce his decision this month. Now, he plans to wait until November for his visits and to decide in December.
Tindall is unsure if he will enroll early at the school he picks.
“I was thinking, ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Why am I not going to take my officials?’ ” Tindall said after Friday’s 20-7 win over Lexington. “So I wanted to get clear in my head and talk to different recruits and see what is going on.”
Tindall said two of his official visits will go to Georgia and Florida. The other three he will announce at a later date, possibly in a video posted on social media. He also is considering Auburn and Florida State in addition to South Carolina.
Tindall will be at Saturday’s Kentucky at South Carolina game and likely will attend a few Gamecocks game this year. He also plans an unofficial visit to Georgia for the Mississippi State game the following week.
“I have been training for this since I was a youngin‘ and this whole experience has been amazing and I’m just going to enjoy it,” Tindall said.
Tindall had another solid game Friday night as the Vikings improved to 5-0. Unofficially, he had nine tackles and left the game briefly with what he called a stinger before returning in the second half.
Tindall came into Friday’s game with a team-leading 52 tackles.
