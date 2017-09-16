‘I’m just going to enjoy it’: Channing Tindall pushes back recruiting timeline

More Videos 0:31 Watch Newberry's game-winning TD, 2-point play vs Fairfield Central Pause 1:27 Channing Tindall plans to take all of his official visits 2:56 Little girl found in boat alone, first call to 911 1:02 Gameday! Gamecocks back at Williams-Brice to battle Kentucky 0:20 Watch: Spring Valley executes hook and lateral for touchdown 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 3:43 What happens when chefs and farmers sit down together? 1:01 What happened to Hurricane Jose? 0:28 Lexington 911 calls DNR about missing boater report Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Channing Tindall plans to take all of his official visits Spring Valley linebacker and South Carolina target Channing Tindall says he plans on taking all five of his official visits before making his college choice. Spring Valley linebacker and South Carolina target Channing Tindall says he plans on taking all five of his official visits before making his college choice. lbezjak@thestate.com

