South Carolina football commit’s senior season was over early ... until it wasn’t

More Videos 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement Pause 1:43 Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes 4:08 Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 3:01 Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:10 UNC forward Luke Maye talks Seventh Woods, Jalek Felton 1:14 Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me 0:16 Two-headed sea turtles hatch in the Cayman Islands Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

USC commit RJ Roderick felt comfortable with Gamecocks staff South Carolina defensive back commit RJ Roderick is ready to leave quarterback behind and settle in a role with the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. South Carolina defensive back commit RJ Roderick is ready to leave quarterback behind and settle in a role with the South Carolina Gamecocks football team.

South Carolina defensive back commit RJ Roderick is ready to leave quarterback behind and settle in a role with the South Carolina Gamecocks football team.