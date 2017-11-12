Gamecocks give Louisville commit something to think about

South Carolina was a late entry into the recruiting sweepstakes for defensive end Jarrett Jackson of West Palm Beach, Fla. The Gamecocks used an official visit with Jackson this weekend to try to make up some ground for the Louisville commitment.
Jackson has been committed to the Cardinals since August and is continuing with the process, but the Gamecocks gave him something more to consider.
“The defensive performance, their effort and their energy,” Jackson said about things that stood out to him about USC’s defensive performance against Florida. “The guys played lights out and played a pretty good game. I focused on the D-line mostly, how they flowed to the ball, the amount of disruption they caused and how they made plays with high tempo and high energy and took the fight out of the offensive line.”
Jackson said he spent most of his time with Keir Thomas and Javon Kinlaw. He also met with Will Muschamp and the defensive coaches to learn more about their plans for him.
“They were telling me their need for me and how I could come in and make a big impact right away,” he said. “They told me how much they want me and want to develop me for the next level. I think it’s a great program and I think they are going great things. I wouldn’t be shocked to see them in the top four in these next few years.”
Jackson has official visits set with Pitt for Dec. 1 and Louisville for Dec. 8. He said he will also take official visits to Florida State and Texas. After his visits he will declare his final decision.
Jackson will be a midyear enrollee.
Comments