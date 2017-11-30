Dorian Gerald has short USC visit, but it’s helped South Carolina’s cause

College of the Canyons (Ca.) defensive end Dorian Gerald, formerly of Florence, was at South Carolina on Saturday night for the Clemson game on an unofficial visit.
He was riding with a friend so he got to Williams-Brice Stadium a few minutes before kickoff and left before the game ended. But his time there proved beneficial to the Gamecocks’ cause. Gerald is a light commitment to Tennessee at this point and more schools are trying to take advantage of the Vols’ issues to get in position with Gerald. USC has always been a factor in his recruiting and the chance of getting Gerald to flip has improved.
“It’s a big possibility,” Gerald said. “I didn’t get to talk to the coaches (before the game), but I talked to Coach Thompson afterwards over the phone. Everything is still the same, the same message. He didn’t get a chance to see me and I apologized. He said they wanted to see me after the game and wanted me to stick around but I had to leave. I had no control over it.”
Despite the truncated visit Saturday, Gerald said he had a good time and was impressed by the atmosphere. And the visit further enhanced his feelings for the Gamecocks.
“A lot of the players reached out to me and expressed that they really wanted me to be a part of the program,” he said. “If the coaches are telling the players this is a guy we need, go after him, it really means something. That says a lot. I don’t really care about the loss because they had a really good season. They are headed in the right direction. It’s my home state and that’s definitely something special I would love to be a part of. The loss didn’t hurt them, it didn’t really matter to me.”
Gerald had an in home visit from Syracuse on Monday, while he was in Florence. He said Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez plans to come out to California to see him and he said upwards of ten schools have let him know they are coming out. That includes the Gamecocks’ Thompson whom he expects to see this week.
Gerald continues to watch with interest the developments in Knoxville but he no longer feels 100 percent committed.
“It’s definitely a lot looser,” he said of his commitment.
Gerald will take an official visit to Louisville on Dec. 8. He also talked Tuesday from his recruiter at Texas A&M and he still wants him to visit once the new coach is hired there. He also plans to take an official back to USC.
