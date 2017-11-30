More Videos

  How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Phil Kornblut

USC recruiting updates: Channing Tindall, Asante Samuel

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

November 30, 2017 10:22 AM

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson are scheduled to meet Thursday with Florida State defensive back commitment Asante Samuel Jr. according to 247Sports. He has taken an official visit with the Gamecocks and recently went unofficially to Miami. He committed to Florida State in April.

Notes:

▪  Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall told Auburn's 247Sports site Auburn coaches are scheduled to visit him Sunday. He took an official visit to Auburn last weekend. He also said he plans to make a decision in mid-December. He's considering South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and Florida and won't name a leader, just the winner.

▪  Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez on Wednesday visited South Carolina defensive end target Dorian Gerald. He also was contacted by Florida which informed him new coach Dan Mullen is honoring the offer from the previous staff. Gerald made an unofficial visit to USC for the Clemson game and plans to return on an official visit. He also has an official visit set with Louisville for Dec. 8.

