USC recruiting updates: Channing Tindall, Asante Samuel

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson are scheduled to meet Thursday with Florida State defensive back commitment Asante Samuel Jr. according to 247Sports. He has taken an official visit with the Gamecocks and recently went unofficially to Miami. He committed to Florida State in April.
Notes:
▪ Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall told Auburn's 247Sports site Auburn coaches are scheduled to visit him Sunday. He took an official visit to Auburn last weekend. He also said he plans to make a decision in mid-December. He's considering South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and Florida and won't name a leader, just the winner.
▪ Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez on Wednesday visited South Carolina defensive end target Dorian Gerald. He also was contacted by Florida which informed him new coach Dan Mullen is honoring the offer from the previous staff. Gerald made an unofficial visit to USC for the Clemson game and plans to return on an official visit. He also has an official visit set with Louisville for Dec. 8.
Comments