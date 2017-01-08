A’ja Wilson injured at Florida; severity unknown

South Carolina All-American A’ja Wilson injured her right leg late in the No. 5 Gamecocks’ 81-62 win at Florida on Sunday and will be evaluated upon return to Columbia, USC confirmed.
Wilson came down on a Florida player’s foot in the fourth quarter and appeared to roll her ankle. She hit the floor and appeared to be in serious pain.
A trainer was concentrating on Wilson’s right ankle. Teammates helped her to the locker room and she did not return to the floor. Wilson could not put any weight on her right foot.
Wilson scored 23 points and had 13 rebounds with three blocks against the Gators as USC improved to 13-1, 3-0 SEC. She is the Gamecocks’ leading scorer.
Stay tuned to GoGamecocks.com for developments on this breaking story.
