The latest on Alaina Coates

DALLAS South Carolina center Alaina Coates is not at the Final Four after being lost for the year with an ankle injury suffered in the SEC Tournament, but the senior is following along and offering support from afar.
Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said she has been texting back and forth with Coates throughout the NCAA Tournament.
“She’s right here with us,” Staley said.
Coates was set to attend the Final Four until medical staff intervened. South Carolina was afraid the injury could get worse by traveling and attending the games.
Instead, Coates is back home resting up and waiting for the WNBA draft.
“Our medical staff just thinks it’s best that she not move around on it and not jump around because the excitement of being at a Final Four, you don’t want to hurt that ankle any further,” Staley said. “She was going to come and our medical staff intervened, and we just thought it was best that she just stay off of it.”
