Gamecocks not surprised to be facing Bulldogs instead of Huskies

Most of the nation was shocked when Mississippi State upset UConn Friday night to advance to the national title game. South Carolina players and coach Dawn Staley were not.
The Gamecocks faced both teams this season, playing the Bulldogs twice and also squaring off at UConn in February, falling by 11.
Staley said she believed Mississippi State had the pieces to challenge the Huskies and pull off the upset.
“I wasn’t surprised because we’ve played them. I’ve watched UConn over the past couple of years. I think (Mississippi State coach) Vic (Schaefer) has the personnel to disrupt,” Staley said. “I just thought they had the bigs to give them a little trouble. They used their bigs in the right way on both sides of the ball. I think UConn had a bad day. Watching the game, Mississippi State had a lot to do with it.”
South Carolina junior guard Kaela Davis echoed her coach’s comments.
The Bulldogs have won seven of their past eight games. In addition to beating UConn, Mississippi State also upset No. 1 seed Baylor to reach the Final Four.
“Am I surprised that Mississippi State won? Yes and No. Yes, because of how well UConn has been playing, but Mississippi State has been finding ways to win this whole tournament,” Davis said. “People doubted them against Baylor. … I don’t think people realize that this team has been together for a couple of years now, so they have that kind of connection with each other.”
UPDATE ON COATES
South Carolina center Alaina Coates isn’t at the Final Four after being lost for the year with an ankle injury. But the senior is following along and offering support from afar.
Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said she has texted with Coates throughout the NCAA Tournament.
“She’s right here with us,” Staley said.
Coates was set to attend the Final Four until medical staff intervened. South Carolina was afraid the injury could get worse by traveling and attending the games.
Instead, the Dutch Fork High alum is home resting and waiting for the WNBA Draft.
“Our medical staff just thinks it’s best that she not move around on it and not jump around because the excitement of being at a Final Four, you don’t want to hurt that ankle any further,” Staley said. “She was going to come and our medical staff intervened, and we just thought it was best that she just stay off of it.”
CONTAINING MORGAN KEY
Mississippi State guard Morgan William made the biggest shot of her career Friday against UConn, knocking down a jumper at the buzzer to end the Huskies’ 111-game winning streak.
William has been playing well throughout the NCAA Tournament and containing her will be a priority for South Carolina.
In addition to her heroics Friday night she also scored 41 points in the Elite Eight against Baylor.
“We’ve got to stay in front of her,” Staley said. “She’s good when she gets by and creates options to shoot or pass. We have to eliminate options. … She can’t have all the options where she’s unguarded.”
