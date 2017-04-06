USC Women's Basketball

April 6, 2017 4:42 PM

Alshon Jeffery helps honor Dawn Staley in Philadelphia

Posted by Ben Breiner

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley was back home Thursday in Philadelphia, getting honored at her high school, Dobbins, after leading the Gamecocks to their first national title. Former South Carolina wide receiver landed in Philadelphia this offseason as a member of the Eagles.

Don’t think he was going to miss the chance to see her.

Jeffery presented Staley with a custom Eagles jersey at the ceremony. Staley was in Columbia through Jeffery’s entire stint.

USC Women's Basketball

