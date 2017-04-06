Alshon Jeffery helps honor Dawn Staley in Philadelphia

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley was back home Thursday in Philadelphia, getting honored at her high school, Dobbins, after leading the Gamecocks to their first national title. Former South Carolina wide receiver landed in Philadelphia this offseason as a member of the Eagles.
Don’t think he was going to miss the chance to see her.
Jeffery presented Staley with a custom Eagles jersey at the ceremony. Staley was in Columbia through Jeffery’s entire stint.
#Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery who played at South Carolina while Dawn Staley was Women's HC gives @dawnstaley a custom @Eagles jersey at Dobbins pic.twitter.com/mMBaKP2lg6— christian (@cruzchristian88) April 6, 2017
Blessed to be in the city to honor a true legend and my dear friend the GOAT Coach Dawn Staley. Congrats and thanks for all you do! Love pic.twitter.com/vikauiImuW— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) April 6, 2017
#Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery who played at South Carolina while Dawn Staley was HC is at Dobbins to help honor @dawnstaley with @Eagles jersey! pic.twitter.com/EmFz7SSjvJ— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) April 6, 2017
@Eagles player, Alshon Jeffery, gives @dawnstaley her own @Eagles jersey at Dobbins #philly #phled pic.twitter.com/JZsedX0yBd— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) April 6, 2017
