USC Women's Basketball

April 24, 2017 12:09 PM

Dawn Staley, Gamecocks to be recognized at State House

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Dawn Staley and her South Carolina women’s basketball team are returning to the State House, this time going inside to be recognized by legislators for the Gamecocks’ national championship.

The team is scheduled to be honored for winning the program’s first national championship during a special joint legislative assembly at the State House at noon Tuesday. Staley and team members will be on hand for the event.

The Gamecocks on April 9 were celebrated on the steps of the State House at the conclusion of a championship parade.

South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 67-55 on April 2 in the national championship game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

