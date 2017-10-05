‘We Are’: South Carolina unveils its theme for the 2017-2018 season

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team unveiled its official theme for the upcoming 2017-2018 season on Thursday: “We Are.”
In a video released on the team’s Twitter page, ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson, reporter Holly Rowe, university president Harris Pastides, football head coach Will Muschamp and former Gamecock great and WNBA Rookie of the Year Allisha Gray all repeat the theme, “We Are.”
Our theme! @dawnstaley #Gamecocks Thx to help from @lachinarobinson @sportsiren @harrispastides @raytannersc @coachwmuschamp @graytness_15 pic.twitter.com/3Z5gp6GLpW— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) October 5, 2017
In a press release, the university described the theme as “one that can illustrate the varied talents and goals of the program as it sees itself reflected in its fans. The Gamecocks will employ various ‘We Are’ statements to highlight some of their core traits throughout the season. They also invite fans to share their ‘We Are’ statements to help illustrate how much the team and the fans are reflections of each other, how they share the same qualities that have helped the program achieve success.”
The Gamecocks opened practice for the 2017-2018 season on Tuesday and return two starters from last year’s national championship squad.
