Bottle service: Coca-Cola is offering commemorative bottles celebrating USC’s title

By Greg Hadley

October 24, 2017 9:31 AM

They’ve got the trophy. In a few weeks, they’ll hoist the banner. And now, they’ve got the bottles.

On Tuesday morning, soft drink giant Coca-Cola unveiled special commemorative edition glass bottles celebrating South Carolina women’s basketball team’s 2017 national championship.

“Coca-Cola would like to wholeheartedly congratulate the University of South Carolina and its fans,” Aimee Cox, director of Sponsorship and Universities at Coca-Cola, said in a press release. “As another way to prepare for the upcoming season, Gamecock fans can pick up limited-edition bottles to celebrate the team and coach Dawn Staley bringing home a national title for the first time in program history.”

The glass bottles feature the Gamecocks’ national championship logo, the phrase “Forever to Thee” and the score 67-55, the final result from South Carolina’s championship game against Mississippi State this past April.

According to Coca-Cola, the bottles will be available starting this week in participating South Carolina stores in six packs.

The bottles come several months after Coke unveiled commemorative cans on April 11, a little more than a week after the championship game. At that time, Coca-Cola also offered limited-edition bottles marking the occasion for sale on its website. However, each bottle cost $5, and they are no longer available.

The Gamecocks host their first exhibition game of the 2017-2018 season on Nov. 3 against Coker, then open the regular season Nov. 10 against Alabama State. Both games will take place at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

