Here’s how South Carolina’s SEC foes think the Gamecocks will do this year

The women’s basketball coaches of the SEC have spoken, and they are choosing South Carolina to claim its fourth straight conference title.

Furthermore, the coaches think no one will be able to top senior forward A’ja Wilson, the two-time SEC Player of the Year, tipping her to win the award a third straight year.

Neither of these predictions are particularly unexpected — a media poll released two weeks ago had the exact same projections for the Gamecocks’ finish and Wilson’s award, and Wilson has also been named preseason Player of the Year for the entire NCAA by College Sports Madness and an All-American by Sports Illustrated.

However, the coaches poll also included an expanded second team for the all-conference squad, and Gamecocks sophomore guard Tyasha Harris made the cut.

Harris, who earned SEC All-Freshman honors last season after appearing in every game for USC, is the only returning starter besides Wilson from last year’s national championship team, and head coach Dawn Staley has said she expects Harris to take on an expanded scoring role this season.

South Carolina is one of five teams with multiple players who earned preseason conference honors: Mississippi State has three, Missouri has three, Texas A&M has three and Tennessee has two.

SEC Preseason Media Poll

1. South Carolina

2. Mississippi State

3. Missouri

4. Texas A&M

5. Tennessee

6. Kentucky

7. LSU

8. Georgia

9. Alabama

10. Vanderbilt

11. Auburn

12. Ole Miss

13. Florida

14. Arkansas

Preseason Player of the Year

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina, F

Preseason All-SEC First Team

Raigyne Louis, LSU, G

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State, G

Morgan William, Mississippi Sate, G

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, G

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina, F

Jaime Nared, Tennessee, G/F

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee, C

Khaalia Hillsman, Texas A&M, C

Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Caliya Robinson, Georgia, F

Taylor Murray, Kentucky, G

Shandricka Sessom, Ole Miss, G

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, C

Cierra Porter, Missouri, F

Jordan Frericks, Missouri, F

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, G

Anriel Howard, Texas A&M, F

Danni Williams, Texas A&M, G