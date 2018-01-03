South Carolina waiting to hear on Cooper’s hardship waiver

More Videos 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? Pause 1:25 What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 0:34 Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 0:34 A parking lot snowball fight, and other snow fun in Sumter 1:28 Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 0:36 Traffic is slow-going as snow accumulates 0:54 After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks 1:59 Dawn Staley talks about the challenges of SEC play, Ole Miss 0:32 Snow! Rare flakes fall in the Midlands 14:35 After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dawn Staley talks about the challenges of SEC play, Ole Miss South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley previews her team’s game against Ole Miss and talks about what the Gamecocks learned from their close win over Texas A&M. South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley previews her team’s game against Ole Miss and talks about what the Gamecocks learned from their close win over Texas A&M. ghadley@thestate.com

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley previews her team's game against Ole Miss and talks about what the Gamecocks learned from their close win over Texas A&M.