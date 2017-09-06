Zion Williamson to make in-state visit this weekend

The Auburn at Clemson football game won’t be the big thing going on in Death Valley this weekend.
Highly-touted basketball prospect Zion Williamson also will be in Clemson on Saturday. The Spartanburg Day senior announced Wednesday night on his Instagram account he will make an unofficial visit to Clemson.
Williamson is the No. 2 ranked prospect for the Class of 2018 and the Tigers are in the mix along with South Carolina and other powerhouse programs Duke, North Carolina Kentucky and Kansas. In July, he said he might want to make his college choice before the season started.
“I just want to win another championship and hopefully pick my college before the season starts so I can get that out of the way,” Williamson said at the Adidas Gauntlet AAU event in July. “Right now, I’m looking at a lot of schools. I’m probably not going to make a list. I’m going to pick a school when it feels right.”
Williamson averaged 36.8 points and 13 rebounds per game in helping Spartanburg Day to its second straight SCISA 2A title. He also has appeared on the cover of Slam magazine this summer and in Sports Illustrated over the summer.
