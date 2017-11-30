More Videos

    Fort Dorchester QB and Gamecocks commit Dakereon Joyner discusses winning Palmetto Champions award, his official visits to USC and getting ready for his college career.

High School Football

Dakereon Joyner picks up award, ready to begin next chapter with Gamecocks

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 30, 2017 09:38 PM

UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO

Dakereon Joyner’s season might not have ended like he wanted, but the Fort Dorchester quarterback picked up a nice consolation prize Thursday night.

The South Carolina commit was named the Palmetto Champions Back of the Year by the S.C. Football Coaches Association.

“I am very grateful for this award,” Joyner said. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates and coaches. I’m very humbled and thankful. And of course, we lost this Friday, but when one chapter closes, the next opens. I’m ready to go on with my life and move on.”

Dutch Fork ended Joyner and Fort Dorchester’s season, 24-14, Friday in the Class 5A Lower State championship. He threw a touchdown and had 293 yards of offense in the game and finished his career 40-3 as a starter with all three losses to Dutch Fork.

Joyner said he played the final two quarters with a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder and couldn’t lift his arm the next day. He had his arm in a sling for a couple days but is feeling much better and plans to play in the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 16 and in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in New Orleans on Dec. 30.

The five-star prospect took his official visit to USC over the weekend and attended the Gamecocks’ game against Clemson. Earlier this week, Joyner had an in-home visit with offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, and the two discussed a variety of topics.

Joyner enrolls at USC on Jan. 10 and is ready to contribute right away.

“I had a great official visit and sat down with coach Muschamp and his staff,” Joyner said. “I am just ready to come in and compete. Whatever their plan is for me, I will find out in January. But my goal is to come in in January, work hard and compete. And whatever happens, happens.”

Palmetto Champions award winners

Specialist Player of the Year: Cliff Gandis, Christ Church

Lineman of the Year: Jordan McFadden, Dorman

Back of the Year: Dakereon Joyner, Fort Dorchester

Coach of the Year: Jeff Herron, T.L. Hanna

Distinguished Service Award: Johnny Roscoe, South Carolina Football Coaches Association

