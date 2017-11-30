Dakereon Joyner picks up award, ready to begin next chapter with Gamecocks

More Videos 1:37 USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete Pause 1:17 Bryce Thompson: I needed to grow up 1:08 Why Tom Knotts thinks Bryce Thompson is the best player he's coached 2:14 Highlights: Blythewood wins region opener over Irmo 0:31 Dutch Fork players give their best imitations of coach Tom Knotts 1:59 Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football 1:32 Brookland-Cayce coach Rusty Chapia after loss to Dillon 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 2:05 Courage Center fills a gap in addiction recovery for young people in Lexington area 1:23 Did USC Women's Soccer seek advice from other USC playoff teams? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete Fort Dorchester QB and Gamecocks commit Dakereon Joyner discusses winning Palmetto Champions award, his official visits to USC and getting ready for his college career. Fort Dorchester QB and Gamecocks commit Dakereon Joyner discusses winning Palmetto Champions award, his official visits to USC and getting ready for his college career. lbezjak@thestate.com

