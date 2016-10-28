MLB writer: ‘Good chance’ Tebow plays with Columbia Fireflies

There has been a buzz that Tim Tebow could play baseball in Columbia since the New York Mets signed the former Heisman Trophy winner to a minor-league deal in September.
The Columbia Fireflies are a Class A affiliate of the Mets and could be a starting spot for Tebow if things go well this fall for the former quarterback. ESPN.com Mets writer Adam Rubin added to that buzz with a Tweet about Tebow’s future.
Heard from someone with some knowledge that there is a very good chance Tim Tebow is with @ColaFireflies at some point in 2017. https://t.co/frEAgsCOpQ— Adam Rubin (@AdamRubinESPN) October 28, 2016
It's funny with Tim Tebow. Mets fans mostly don't care--or have a negative reaction. But nationally, particularly in South, it's major deal. https://t.co/kdMgZsnCWF— Adam Rubin (@AdamRubinESPN) October 28, 2016
.@TimTebow knows how to inspire, doesn't he? pic.twitter.com/CsVKnnlr29— First Take (@FirstTake) October 25, 2016
Tebow has played in nine of 10 games for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League. He is batting .125, four hits, one RBI and 12 strikeouts. He has remained part of the SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” TV show that airs Saturday mornings during football season.
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said it would be premature to talk about where Tebow might start begin next season. In addition to Columbia, other Mets full-season minor league affiliates include Port St. Lucie (Advanced Class A), Binghamton (AA) and Las Vegas (AAA).
The Fireflies have already embraced the idea of Tebow being in Columbia.
@LouatTheState @ColaFireflies @AdamSchefter he would be welcomed with open arms! pic.twitter.com/KV0joxZ9Jj— Brad Shank (@bradshank12) September 8, 2016
