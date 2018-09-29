After a top finish, Columbia singer set for finals in Apollo’s famous amateur contest

Brittany Turnipseed has done it again. For a third time, she wooed the audience and judges at the Apollo Theater’s Amateur Night. Now she’ll be headed to the famous venue’s finals. But before she heads to the last contest in New York, she’s dropping a single in her home state.

Turnipseed placed third in an August amateur night at the historically black venue in Harlem. To get the position, she belted out a take on Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” with an extended outro in which she let her voice fly. The third place finish was enough to send her to the “notoriously ‘tough’ audience” of the Apollo for its crowning amateur night in November.

If Turnipseed comes out on top in November, she’ll be the Apollo season winner and be rewarded $20,000. She got where she’s at in the renown contest by getting ranking finishes, including a first place, in June and July.

“I was highly surprised with each win,” Turnipseed told The State in July for a longer profile. “I really didn’t think I’d get this far.”

Famous musicians such as Ella Fitzgerald and Jimi Hendrix have won at an Apollo Amateur night.

Before she heads back to Harlem, she’s dropping a single. “Love Drug” she described as “sexy funk.” The song is set to be released on Oct. 21. The details of a release party and show are still being worked out Turnipseed said.

She now has a crowd funding campaign to help pay for the Apollo trip and a new album.

You can see clips of Turnipseed’s performances at the Apollo here and here. You can donate to her GoFundMe here.