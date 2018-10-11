Weezer, Pixies to take the stage at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena

As part of a 21-city tour, Weezer is coming to Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, according to a statement from the University of South Carolina.
The band will be joined by the Pixies during their March 10 appearance, according to the statement.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale Oct. 19 at 10 a.m., according to the statement. They can be purchased online at Livenation.com or ticketmaster.com, in person at Colonial Life Arena or by phone at 800-745-3000.
The tour announcement aligns with another big announcement for Weezer.
The group just released a song from their upcoming album, The Black Album, according to the statement. The song is titled “Can’t Knock the Hustle.”
