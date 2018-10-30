Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year concert headliner announced

The stage is set for South Carolina’s biggest New Year’s Eve party, with female R&B group En Vogue announced as the headlining concert for Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year.
The seven-time Grammy-nominated group is known for ’90s hits such as “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Free Your Mind,” “Don’t Let Go (Love)“ and their 1993 collaboration with Salt-N-Pepa, “Whatta Man.” The group released a new album, “Electric Cafe,” in 2018.
Columbia’s Soda City Brass Band and Charleston indie hip-hop duo Little Stranger will open for En Vogue.
Famously Hot New Year, Columbia’s 8-year-old annual free celebration, regularly draws tens of thousands of revelers downtown.
Last year’s headlining performer was Elle King. Past acts have included Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lauryn Hill, Kool & the Gang and The O’Jays.
Famously Hot New Year kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31 on Main Street, in front of the S.C. State House. It will end with a midnight fireworks display — hailed as the largest in South Carolina — and performance by En Vogue.
