Elmo, Big Bird and friends head to Columbia for Sesame Street Live!

Heads up Columbia parents: your children could have the chance to join their favorite characters live on Sesame Street.
Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party, a sensory experience on stage, is coming to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena March 30 at 2 p.m., according to a statement from the University of South Carolina.
Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com, over the phone and at the box office, ranging from $20 to $40 excluding fees, according to Colonial Life’s website.
The show features multiple pop-infused musical numbers sung by Sesame Street’s most popular faces like Big Bird, Elmo, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster. Some kids may recognize a few songs, but there are plenty of new ones to learn, according to the statement.
The show features the team planning a party with the help of the audience, according to the statement. Everyone has a different idea of fun, but with a little help and teamwork, the team can get the party started.
The show will also feature lessons with Big Bird about his feathery friends and an interactive Spanish class with Rosita, according to the statement.
For a little extra, parents and children can get up close to their favorite TV stars.
