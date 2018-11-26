Old school hip hop stars to join Juvenile, Scarface at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena

Old school hip hop fans rejoice: Juvenile, Scarface and other popular legends from the era are coming to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena in March 2019.
As part of the Legends of Hip Hop tour, Juvenile and Scarface will be joined by other pre-2000s artists, like 8Ball and MJG, Too Short, DJ Quik, Bun B and Pastor Troy during a concert on March 29, according to a statement from the University of South Carolina.
Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and at the Colonial Life Arena box office, according to the statement,
A former colleague of Lil Wayne, New Orleans rapper Juvenile topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2004 with “Slow Motion,” according to the statement. He is also known for his singles “Ha” and “Back that Azz Up.”
Scarface is a known storyteller who started his career in the late 80s, according to the statement. He was a member of the Geto Boys, but has also found success as a solo artist.
An original West coast rap star, Too Short has made appearances on tracks by the Notorious B.I.G., Lil Kim and Jay-Z, accoridng to the statement.
