Van Gogh paintings coming to Columbia

Keep your ears away from sharp objects when you hear this, but paintings by Vincent van Gogh are coming to Columbia.

Works by the renown dutch post-impressionist painter, infamous for cutting off his ear in a rage, will come to the Columbia Museum of Art in October.

Van Gogh painted the ubiquitous The Starry Night and many self-portraits, some with his head bandaged from having severed off his ear, as well as many more paintings.

Will South, chief curator for the art museum, calls the Van Gogh gallery “one of the most important art exhibitions ever done in the State of South Carolina.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The State

“‘Van Gogh and His Inspirations’ is a show that reveals how Vincent learned from earlier painters on the way to finding his own identity,” South said. “We see Van Gogh’s work next to that of Impressionists, Barbizon School Painters, academics and friends, and how pieces of everything Vincent experienced became a part of him.”

Vincent Van Gogh, Self-Portrait, c. 1887. Oil on canvas. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, CT, Gift of Philip L. Goodwin in memory of his mother, Josephine S. Goodwin, 1954.189. Image courtesy of the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

The Columbia museum exhibit will feature 12 Van Gogh pieces, including “an outstanding painting of poppy fields from the National Gallery of Art, a sensitive painting of a peasant woman weaving from The Boston Museum of Fine Art, and the world-famous self-portrait from the Wadsworth Antheneum Museum of Art.”

The exhibition also includes more than 40 other paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures that influenced Van Gogh.

Part of the exhibition is drawn from the collections of Steven Naifeh and Greg Smith who wrote Van Gogh: The Life. During their research for the book between 2001 and 2010, they collected 30 works by artists who helped create Van Gogh’s style.

“‘Van Gogh and His Inspirations’ explores, in short, how Van Gogh became Van Gogh,” South said.

Van Gogh and His Inspirations comes to the Columbia Museum of Art on Oct. 4 2019 and stays until Jan. 12 2020