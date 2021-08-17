We’re famous! Here are a handful of the movies that were filmed right here in Columbia

South Carolina has made headlines for film shooting locations for decades, from “Forrest Gump” to “Ace Ventura” to “The Notebook.”

If the Palmetto State has it, then Hollywood wants it.

And there’s really nothing like that full-circle moment of watching a movie and knowing you’ve been there before. The only thing better is spotting classic sites in your own city as the backdrop in your favorite film.

Here are several movies shot in and around Columbia with shooting locations you might recognize.

“Accidental Love”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Accidental Love,” starring Jessica Biel and Jake Gyllenhaal, follows Biel’s character after an accident causes a nail to be lodged in her head. Biel’s character’s behavior becomes erratic, and chaos ensues when she becomes enamored with a senator, played by Gyllenhaal, and follows him around Washington. The S.C. House of Representatives chamber served as the backdrop for the U.S. Capitol.

The movie was filmed in 2008, but didn’t debut on the silver screen until 2015 because of financial issues and because one of the movie’s pivotal scenes was not shot before filming stopped.

“A Guy Named Joe”

“A Guy Named Joe” follows World War II bomber pilot Pete Sandidge after his death. Sandidge, played by Spencer Tracy, comes back as a ghost and becomes the self-proclaimed guardian angel of fellow pilot Ted Randall. Sandidge guides Randall, played by Van Johnson, through battle and attempts help him win the affections of Sandidge’s old girlfriend, played by Dorinda Durston. The movie was filmed at the Columbia Air Base before its release in March 1944.

“Chattahoochee”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Chattahoochee” takes place in 1955 and stars Pamela Reed, Dennis Hopper, Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman. It centers around a veteran from the Korean War, played by Oldman, who has a mental breakdown and has a shootout with police on Valentine’s Day in Florida. He is arrested and taken to a mental health prison where he and other patients are exploited and abused. The film focuses on his and his wife’s struggle to get answers and change the system.

Filmed in 1989, the movie is based on the real-life Korean war vet Chris Calhoun who was committed and mistreated in a Florida mental health prison. The Babcock Building of the South Carolina State Hospital was used in the film.

“Death Sentence”

Nick Hume, played by Kevin Bacon, is a family man driving home from his son’s hockey game. When they stop at a gas station, Hume’s son is caught in the crossfire of a gang-related robbery and is killed. Hume goes out on a mission to avenge his son’s death and takes out one of the gang members involved in the armed robbery. Hume soon realizes he is in over his head when the gang leader decides to unleash his wrath on him and sets his sights on the rest of Hume’s family. The 2007 movie also stars John Goodman.

The film was based on a 1975 book of the same name. Preproduction began in July 2006. Director by Chris Wan is mostly known for his work on “The Conjuring,” “Insidious” and “Furious 7.” The film is set in Columbia and was filmed throughout the city including the pretrial scene that was shot at the South Carolina Court of Appeals building.

“Renaissance Man”

“Renaissance Man” was filmed at Fort Jackson in Columbia and follows actor and comedian Danny DeVito as Bill Rago, a failed businessman who takes a job teaching at an Army education center. Rago has been tasked with teaching an underdog team of underachieving recruits. He makes them read Hamlet and attempts to keep them from failing basic training. Along the way, Rago faces off with the abrasive Sgt. Cass, a classic Army archetype played by Gregory Hines.

The film was released in June of 1994, according to IMDb, and made $5,557,590 in its opening weekend in the United States and Canada.

“Staying Together”

This 1989 film stars Sean Austin, Dermot Mulroney and Tim Quill as three brothers in a small town who are thrown for a whirlwind and forced to reevaluate their troublesome attitudes when their father sells their family business 25 years in the making. The oldest, portrayed by Quill, is his father’s right-hand man at their family restaurant and feels the most betrayed by this decision. His two brothers are the family athlete and jokester, and the three of them band together to maneuver their way through their turbulent family dynamic.

Local spots in Columbia and Ridgeway can be seen in the movie. Austin won the Best Young Actor Starring in a Motion Picture award at the 1990 Young Actor’s Awards.

“The Program”

The 1993 movie follows the story of a struggling college football team as they make their way to the championships. It stars Omar Epps, Halle Berry and James Caan. Caan plays a high-strung football coach who has just been told he needs to win more games, or he’ll lose his job. Epps is a talented young football player who’s just been recruited by Caan to save his position with the athletic department. Berry plays Epps’ college tour guide and eventual love interest.

The film delves into issues such as familial abuse, drug usage and navigating friendships. Eagle-eyed viewers will be able to spot some of the local filming locations, including scenes shot at the Williams-Brice Stadium.