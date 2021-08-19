Check out these 5 first date ideas in Columbia, SC that have nothing to do with dinner

If you hate awkward first-date silences or being forced to answer rapid-fire questions about yourself while trying to decide if you want to split an appetizer, then maybe dinner dates aren’t for you.

It’s not your fault, dating is hard. And it can be daunting to have to explain why your last relationship went south to a virtual stranger while a waiter hovers to refill your glass.

Here are five date spots that are sure to give you ample opportunities to fill in those awkward silences.

Go down the Congaree River

Strap a cooler into a tube and get ready to hit the white water rapids as you careen down the Congaree River, courtesy of Palmetto Outdoor. Groups meet at the West Columbia Riverwalk and you and your date can pick out a kayak or tube to go down the river.

Where’s the time to make awkward small talk when you’re swallowing a mouthful of river? Just make sure to pack sandals and sunscreen.

Take a tour of the Robert Mills House

History buffs, here’s your chance to vet any and all dates. If they think walking around the property and gardens of this 1823 home is a total snoozefest, then you were never meant to be in the first place. Threatened to be torn down in 1960, this home, named for the American architect, is a homage to the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden contains 170 acres of exhibits, botanical gardens and trails along with some koalas. Gerry Melendez online@thestate.com

Go to the zoo

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden contains 170 acres of exhibits, botanical gardens and trails. The zoo is home to over 2,000 animals and historic landmarks, like the ruins of the Saluda River Factory that burned down in 1884. Feeding giraffes or hanging out with koalas in the zoo’s backstage attractions is sure to get you some brownie points.

Hot Air Balloon Ride

A hot air balloon ride is a one-of-a-kind experience, but riding in a hot air balloon with a singing telegram captain? It doesn’t get more original than that! Needless to say, this date, ordered through Captain Telegram, is one that will go down in infamy. If they ghost you, then you can always send them a singing telegram asking them to give you another shot.

A crowd gathers at the South Carolina State Museum’s special grand opening of the observatory, planetarium and 4D theatre on Aug. 16, 2014. Four years later, the museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary with free admission Nov. 3-4, 2018. Rob Thompson rthompson@thestate.com

Visit the South Carolina State Museum





Situated on the banks of the Congaree River, you might be able to sneak in a visit to the South Carolina State Museum before your tubing misadventures. The museum is the largest in the state and features exhibits from art history, technology, science and natural history. Watch the stars in their planetarium, catch a Friday night laser light show or see their pre-historic megalodon shark replica.