Need a laugh? Catch Steve Martin and these comedy acts headed to Columbia

The ability to make someone rock with belly-shaking laughter is a rare one — and one that is in high demand considering the past year and a half of quarantines, social distancing and madness brought about by the pandemic.

Luckily, these comedians seem to be up to the job. Here are five lauded comedic acts set to hit Columbia in the next few months.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

These two stars from the iconic 1991 film “Father of the Bride” (and its equally lovable sequel four years later) reunite on stage for what they call “The Greatest Show in Town at the Moment.”

Before he was acting in Hollywood, Martin was playing the banjo in his stand-up comedy routines. He won an Emmy Award in 1969 for his writing on the popular television show “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.”

Short got his start on comedy shows such as “SCTV” and “Saturday Night Live.” He is the winner of two Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.

The two have worked together on both the “Father of the Bride” films and in “The Three Amigos.” Their latest joint venture is “Only Murders in the Building,” also starring Selena Gomez, which is set to premiere on Hulu on Aug. 31.

The two will perform at the Township Auditorium on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. This comes a year after their original September 2020 show had to be rescheduled because of the pandemic, according to their Facebook pages.

Tickets for the show start at $75

Mike Epps

Mike Epps is coming to the Comedy House Aug. 27-29.

Epps will do two shows per night in Columbia beginning at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Epps is fresh off of producing and starring in Netflix’s the ”Upshaws,” a series based on his upbringing in Indianapolis, which is also the topic at the heart of his autobiography, ”Unsuccessful Thug.”The show follows a family as they navigate the twists and turns of everyday life. The series stars Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields alongside Epps.

Regular admission for the show is $45 and VIP tickets are being sold for $55.

Renny

You can buy tickets to see Renny, whose real name is Lorenzo Cromwell, for the weekend of Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Comedy House in Columbia.

The comedian is best known across social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram where he has a combined 3 million followers. Cromwell performs sketches on his YouTube and has been featured on seasons 11 and 12 of MTV’s Wild’n Out alongside Nick Cannon.

Regular admission for the show is $15, and VIP tickets are $25.

Steven Hofstetter

Steven Hofstetter will be performing at Columbia’s The Main Course Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

Hofstetter has worked as a humor columnist for the New York Times, a radio show host and a TV producer. He has half a billion views on Facebook and YouTube and hosts the “Major League” podcast, one of the 100 most popular sports podcasts worldwide. Hofstetter is a producer and host on Fox’s “Laughs.”

Ticket prices range from $25 to $50.

Tony Roberts

Award-winning comedian Tony Roberts will be performing at the Comedy House in Columbia the weekend of Sept. 10-12.

Among his comedic pursuits, Roberts is also an actor, director and writer. Roberts made his television debut on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and appeared as a series regular in ABC’s “Uncle Buck.” Roberts has traveled all over the country to headline in clubs for numerous comedic tours including the “Shaquille O’Neal All-Star Comedy Jam Tour” and the “Nephew Tommy ‘I Got People Inside My Head’ Tour.”

Regular admission is $20 and $30 for special seating.