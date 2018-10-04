Peace, Love and the Grateful Dead. JerryFest returns to Five Points this weekend

Whether you’re a Deadhead, the progeny of a Deadhead or have no idea why your favorite ice cream is named “Cherry Garcia,” there is a festival this weekend in Five Points that will have you “Dancing in the Street.”
For more than a decade, local musicians have organized JerryFest to commemorate rock guitarist and music industry icon Jerry Garcia, best known for his work as lead guitarist for the Grateful Dead. The Five Points Association, in conjunction with alternative clothing store Loose Lucy’s, host this free day-long event to celebrate Garcia’s life and art.
JerryFest includes live music, local artisans and local food vendors. The family- and pet-friendly festival is centered around the Five Points Fountain, which is dyed purple for the event.
Each year the festival seems to grow.
“We saw our largest crowd at JerryFest last year and had an overwhelming number of vendors that wanted to participate this year,” said Amy Beth Franks, executive director of the Five Points Association. “To accommodate all of this, we expanded the footprint which now includes the block of Greene Street by the fountain.”
The Columbia Drum Circle will kick everything off at 2 p.m. and the concerts will start at 3 p.m. There are five bands on the lineup, including DNR, Big Sky Revival, David Gans, Stillhouse and Ring Around the Sun.
Many vendors will have Grateful Dead merchandise, and items reminiscent of the 1960s and 1970s when the band was in its heyday. Formed in 1965, the Grateful Dead performed for 30 years and is often linked to the hippie culture.
Vendors include Drifter Merch, which will have Grateful Dead inspired apparel and accessories; Emerald’s Artistry, offering face and body painting; Hermana Luna, with handcrafted jewelry made from metals, stones, and macramé string, as well as leather bags and hand-woven textile belts; Hippy Do-Da Creations, offering free spirit and bohemian inspired handcrafted jewelry; January Remingtonn, with hand poured, fragranced candles and hand sewn hats; K.Shea Designs, with Grateful Dead inspired apparel and accessories; Sunshine Terrapin with tie dye shirts, patchwork, hats, pins, patches, stickers and jewelry; Waccamaw Naturals, offering handmade soaps, body sprays, patchwork clothing and handbags, dream catchers, and acrylic paintings; Weir Everywhere, with Grateful Dead inspired hats, shirts, stickers, and bags.
And of course there will be food: The Belgian Waffle Truck, Brain Freeze Italian Ice, Drip Coffee and Scoopy Too Gelato Shop, Gorilla Boost and Village Idiot Pizza will be there. Beverages, alcoholic and non, will be available as well.
If you go
JerryFest
When: 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7
Where: Five Points Fountain (and beyond)
Cost: Free admission
Details: For more information — including band schedule — go to, www.fivepointscolumbia.com/events/Jerryfest
Comments