Five minutes with music connoisseur Woody Jones

If you’re ever on a game show and need a lifeline to help you with a music question, let’s hope you have Woody Jones on speed dial.
Jones is the assistant manager at Papa Jazz Record Shoppe on Greene Street and a true music connoisseur. He’s made a reputation by helping folks locate that hard-to-find record as well as booking some of the best intimate concerts Columbia has to offer. Music fans rejoice.
Q. How long have you been at Papa Jazz and how long has the store been in town?
A. I’ve worked at Papa Jazz for seven years and the store will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year.
Q. Do you have an estimate of how many records you own? What’s your most cherished record?
A. I probably own around 3,500 to 4,000 albums. Some of my most cherished records include my collection of original Jerry Lee Lewis 45s on Sun Records from the 1950s. They sound incredible!
Q. You’re also someone that’s in charge of landing cool bookings. What kind of shows do you like to bring to Columbia? And what’s next on the calendar?
A. I like to bring shows to town that are a bit quirky and under the radar. Coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 13, I have indie rock group Ohmme from Chicago playing at the If Art Gallery in the Vista. They are currently on tour opening for Iron & Wine. Local act Stagbriar will make a long-awaited return and open the show as a stripped-down duo. I’ve also got American ex-pat and indie songwriter Emperor X coming to town in December. More details on that show coming soon.
Q. Since things are so digital these days in terms of how people consume music, what’s your advice to people thinking of starting a music collection?
A. I always tell people to simply buy what you want to listen. I’m not one who collects for collecting’s sake. I buy what I like.
