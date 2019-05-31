Columbia Museum of Art hosts ‘Hamptons on Hampton’ fundraiser tonight

The Columbia Museum of Art is hosting “Hamptons on Hampton.” Fund-raiser guests are invited to get in the “Hamptons” spirit by dressing in stylish all-white to celebrate on the museum’s newly renovated Boyd Plaza. Drew Baron / Columbia Museum of Art

Thanks to the Columbia Museum of Art, it’s easy for folks in the Capital City to summer a bit in the Hamptons.

You’ll still be famously hot, but you’ll be sweating in the Hamptons. Or perhaps it’s more accurate to say “on Hampton.”

For the second year, the Columbia Museum of Art is having its “Hamptons on Hampton” fund-raiser. Guests are invited to get in the “Hamptons” spirit by dressing in stylish all-white to celebrate on the museum’s newly renovated Boyd Plaza.

“Hamptons on Hampton is the perfect way to celebrate summer,” says Angi Fuller Wildt, the Columbia Museum of Art’s chief development officer. “You can support the CMA’s commitment to serving the community through outstanding artistic creativity while enjoying a spirited event with friends in a fantastic setting.”

The Hamptons evoke relaxed, sophisticated beach style. So in keeping with the theme, this fundraiser is described as an “effortlessly elegant soiree.”

Here are five things to know about the elegantly fun “Hamptons on Hampton” fund-raiser:

▪ Attendees can dance to tunes spun by DJ D Dubb

▪ There will be summer-inspired hors d’oeuvres from chefs Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins of 1649 Catering & Wholesale

▪ What credible Hampton party wouldn’t have a signature cocktail? Sip on rosé, a signature cocktail from Motor Supply's Josh Streetman, or pilsner and Raspberry Lemonade witbier from Steel Hands Brewing (it’s all included in the ticket price)

▪ For an even more deluxe experience, a limited number of VIP cabana seats are available.

▪ Hamptons on Hampton raises significant funds to support the museum’s award-winning arts education and community enrichment programs.

Simmons and Hoskins are a husband and wife chef team that spent time in New York and catered many actual Hamptons’ soirees, so expect some authentic “summer at the Hamptons” cuisine.

Another treat for those attending “Hamptons on Hampton” is the opportunity to get a sneak preview of the upcoming exhibition “Wow Pop Bliss: Jimmy Kuehnle’s Inflatable Art.”

Kuehnle is a performance and sculpture-based artist who creates large-scale, high-tech inflatables that expand notions of abstract art.

For this exhibition, Kuehnle is filling four special exhibition galleries with touchable, interactive environments using inflatables that will combine, sound, light, space, and texture to create unexpected experiences for visitors as they move under, through, and around these works.

Kuehnle is also creating a bright pink inflatable sculpture that will project dramatically out of the museum façade’s architectural grid overlooking Boyd Plaza, literally spilling out into the city as a calling card to the wonder inside. That’s the piece that attendees to the “Hamptons on Hampton” will see before the exhibit opens on June 14.