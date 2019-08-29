Go Columbia PHOTO SC Presents New Photographic Exhibit

ROBERT COFFEY

Bio:

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Robert Coffey's vision is a study of relationships, an evaluation of the inanimate, the human, and the divine, assembled within one space.

Statement:

There is a place where relationship meets space. The challenge I have placed on myself is to become aware of the unobserved, purposeful relationships that exist , whether apparent or obscure.

KATIE PURNELL

Bio:

Katie Purnell received a BFA in Studio Art with a concentration in photography at USC. She lives in Columbia with her husband and three beautiful children. It appears she is the kind of photographer that gets asked "so are you still doing photography?" quite often. Yes, she is still doing photography.

Statement:

In these selected works the American South is examined; contemplating its proverbial slowly paced culture, the lore that seeks refuge here, and its relationship between the past and modernity. I’m constantly surprised at what sudden vision, large or small, is before me, offering a myriad of unusual and quiet moments that I’m thankful to witness everyday. I hope to shine a light on these little things to reiterate the South’s character in all its colors, strengths, and strange.

GERRY MELENDEZ

Bio:

Gerry Melendez is a photographer, filmmaker and visual artist with nearly 30 years experience. Based in Columbia, South Carolina, he has traveled throughout the U.S. and abroad on assignment. His documentary work has been recognized in state, regional and national contests and his short films have screened at numerous film festivals, including Indie Grits. Melendez received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Arts Studio from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Statement:

You have to be patient to make a truly memorable image. You wait for the light, the expression, the gesture. You search until something unique and wonderful presents itself. When everything aligns, when everything comes together, it feels like you've been given a rare gift. And you feel lucky to have received one.

CHRIS A. BERRY

Bio:

My father gave me the middle name Aluka. It's an acronym for All, Loving Understanding, Kindness, Always. I was raised in the American South by a white mother and a black father. As a child, my family experienced racism from both black and white communities. These experiences gave me an inner drive to help make the world a better place: one of love, understanding and kindness. I don’t know if I found photography or if photography found me, but for almost twenty years I have been blessed to tell stories than give us answers and sometimes makes us ask questions.

Statement:

I am a documentary photographer who focuses on communities that are often unrepresented by popular culture. I seek to explore the human condition through our relationships and the places where we live. In my opinion photography should be visually intriguing and go beneath the surface in order to stimulate the viewers mind and heart. I spend time with people, build trust with them and capture their everyday life as it unfolds. My hope is that my work will serve as a historical document for generations to come, providing evidence that although life and the world around us is constantly changing, we as humans are ultimately all the same.

ANNE McQUARY

Bio:

Anne McQuary fell in love with photography at a young age. It was pretty instantaneous. Hanging out at the local newspaper lead to a career in photojournalism at various papers up and down the East Coast. She now works at a local TV station and is an Edward R Murrow award winner, twice nominated for an Emmy and most recently was awarded a first place in television feature reporting by the Green Eye Shade awards. She is happily married to Dale

Statement:

I love to see the South. I love a picture that tells a story one that makes you feel something, reminds you of a place or time. My pictures try to be a reflection of the beauty that I try to see in it. The bits and pieces, the color, the light and the moment. I want people to see what I see.

ML Miller

Statement:

I am interested in the geometry of time, space and relationships found in the everyday world of human emotion and interaction.

Bio

ML Miller – ML’s documentary, street and editorial photography has been published by major national publications and corporations. Her work is included in public and private collections, and has been exhibited in independent and group shows.