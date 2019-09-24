FALL FUN Interactive Museum of Oz

The Museum of Oz is fun for the entire family.

Get ready for a month-long Halloween adventure as the South Carolina State Museum becomes the Museum of Oz!

All the fun and excitement will begin on Saturday, Sept. 28 and runs through Nov. 3 when the State Museum located at 301 Gervais Street once again transforms into the Museum of Oz, enhanced with even more exciting “Oz” events for the entire family all month.

From the giant 30-foot-long-by-12-foot-high witch’s legs, the Magical Maze of Oz featuring a recreated interactive Land of Oz, to the popular Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience, guests will be whisked away in this wonderful adventure. With Saturdays in Oz, Tuesdays in Oz, Overnight in Oz and Growl at the Moon, this October will be filled with magic at the museum.

Magical Maze of Oz

The Magical Maze of Oz is a self-guided walk through adventure. Guests will follow the Yellow Brick Road from a Kansas farm all the way to the Emerald City.

The maze is complete with a wind tunnel to make guests feel like they’re being whisked away with Dorothy and Toto. It’s fun for all ages and there might be a few surprises throughout the adventure. Guests will end at an interactive scene where they will get to become the Wizard! The Magical Maze is free with museum general admission.

Museum of Oz October Featured Events

Saturdays in Oz (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Every Saturday starting Sept. 28 until Oct. 26, the museum will host a number of family friendly activities including scavenger hunts, hands-on activities and a chance to meet Wizard of Oz characters. Saturdays in Oz will kick off, Sept. 28 and end Oct. 26 with the ultimate Wizard of Oz party, complete with balloon animals, face painting, a scavenger hunt with prizes and more. Saturdays in Oz is free with general admission.

Tuesdays in Oz (Every Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.): Guests can experience the Museum of Oz after hours with haunted museum ghost tours at 6:30 p.m., special planetarium shows like Skies over Oz at 6 p.m. and HalloScream Laser Lights at 7 p.m., night sky observing and The Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience.

The museum will be open late every Tuesday until 10 p.m. General admission for Tuesdays in Oz is two for $10 and includes complimentary apple cider and sweet treats from 6 until 8 p.m. Sponsored by Colonial Life.

Overnight in Oz (Fri., Oct. 11 through Sat., Oct. 12): The State Museum is giving families a chance to experience a spooky night in Oz! Guests will get to sleep among the museum’s exhibits and artifacts, meet Dorothy and other Oz characters, get a special museum ghost tour and see special screenings of The Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience and the planetarium show, Skies Over Oz. Museum education staff will be working hard in the Wicked Witch Alchemy Lab where guests will get to make and melt a wicked witch, play with Glinda’s Bubbles and more. Tickets cost $35 per person for general public and $28 per person for members. Space for this event is limited.

Growl at the Moon (Friday, Oct. 25 from 7 to 10 p.m.): This 21 and up Halloween party is back for its sixth anniversary of spooky haunts and delights throughout the museum. Guests will experience museum haunted ghost tours, a new full dome planetarium musical laser experience, night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory, creepy virtual reality fun, music from Reggie Sullivan Band, food, craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails and more.

Featured Shows

The Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience (Sept. 28 through Nov. 3): Playing in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4-D Theater, The Wizard of Oz comes alive as never before in the amazing 16 minute 4-D experience. With digital 3-D and state-of-the-art special effects including wind, lightning and many more surprises, this beloved classic becomes a modern 4-D adventure as the infamous tornado carries guests to the magical Land of Oz. Guests will join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion and even the Wicked Witch as they follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City.

Skies over Oz: Hear the tale of Dorothy's epic adventures in Oz told as a constellation myth, using imagined patterns of stars in the night sky. Guests will also get a look at the current night sky from here at home in Columbia. Showing in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium every Tuesday and Saturday in October.

HaloScream Laser: Guests will experience a dynamic laser show choreographed to classic Halloween tunes like Thriller, Monster Mash, and Ghostbusters in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Showing daily in October.

Please note that the Planetarium and 4D shows are an additional charge. For more information on all these events, visit scmuseum.org.

