Surprise concert in South Carolina added to Dave Matthews’ spring schedule

There’s good news for South Carolina fans of Dave Matthews.

The popular rock musician has added two concerts with longtime collaborator Tim Reynolds to his spring schedule, and one of them is in S.C.

Matthews and Reynolds will perform a surprise show in Charleston’s Volvo Car Stadium on April 20, according to the Dave Matthews Band website.

That concert, and the June 18 show in Canandaigua, NY, will not be full performances by the Dave Matthews Band, or DMB. Matthews and Reynolds are both guitar-playing singers and songwriters who originally met in Charlottesville, Virginia before multiple collaborations on albums and tours, according to Songkick.

Their concert in Charleston will benefit the Meeting Street Schools, a “SC-based non-profit network of public and private schools,” according to the DMB website.

A press release promoting the concert said it will include “rare performances as an acoustic duo give fans the opportunity to experience their special chemistry up-close, as they strip down each song to its essence and tell stories,” Charleston City Paper reported.

A presale is underway for members of the DMB fan club, and tickets to “An Evening with Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds” will be available to the public at 10 a.m. March 15.

Matthews has won two Grammy Awards, one as a member of DMB in 1996, and another for Best male Rock Vocal Performance in 2003, according to the Grammy’s website.

Forbes reported DMB has had seven consecutive albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and the group has sold more than 38 million albums, according to postandcourier.com.

The group is best known for hit songs “What Would You Say,” “So Much to Say,” “Crash Into Me,” and “Where Are You Going.”