Hootie & the Blowfish add another SC concert to get in swing of Group Therapy tour

Hootie & the Blowfish are playing another concert in South Carolina in 2019, but this one will not be in Columbia.

The band has already announced it is performing three shows at Colonial Life Arena to wrap up the Group Therapy tour. Now Hootie & the Blowfish is slated to headline another event in S.C. where it will combine two of its passions — music and golf.

On April 12, Hootie & the Blowfish will play “Augusta at Night,” at SRP Park in North Augusta, just across the Savannah River from Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters Tournament.

In addition to the performance by Hootie & the Blowfish, the three-day event taking place on Masters week will include a “celebrity food showcase ... and custom golf experiences by Golfweek,” according to a news release.

“We’re excited to create a brand-new premium entertainment destination to complement the exclusive experience of watching golf in Augusta,” Turner Sports COO Matt Hong said in a news release. “Fans will be able to enjoy amazing culinary dishes and participate in interactive golf areas, capped off with performance by the iconic Hootie & the Blowfish.”

A presale for Capital One cardholders will run from Friday-Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the public at 10 a.m. Monday.

“We’re excited to provide our cardholders with the exclusive opportunity to get access to the first available tickets for the Hootie & the Blowfish concert, because it’s bound to be an unforgettable event,” Capital One’s Chief Brand Officer Marc Mentry said in a news release. “Being part of the kickoff of the legendary Hootie & the Blowfish tour paired with one of the most celebrated weeks of sports in Augusta is the type of innovative event we’re excited to support.”

Hootie & the Blowfish have long been associated with the Masters, golf’s first major championship of the year. For the past 17 years, the group has hosted the Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am, which has raised more than $7 million for the band’s charitable foundation, the Sun News reported.

Comprised of Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim ‘Soni’ Sonefeld, Hootie & the Blowfish formed while they were students at the University of South Carolina.

Hootie & the Blowfish hit it big when the 1995 album “Cracked Rear View” went platinum 16 times. It remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, and won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1996.

In the early 2000s, the group went on hiatus and Rucker became an award-winning country music star. But last December, the band announced it is getting back together for a new album and a tour across the U.S. The tour, which will make more than 40 stops, will conclude with three consecutive concerts in Columbia on Sept. 11, 12 and 13.

Other performances in the Carolinas include Raleigh at Coastal Credit Union Music Park on May 31 and at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 5, according to Live Nation. A complete list of concert dates is available at Hootie.com.