R&B singer Fantasia coming to Columbia. Here’s details including the trio of openers

In this April 7, 2016, file photo, Fantasia Barrino performs at the “American Idol” farewell season finale at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Invision/AP

The winner of the third season of American Idol is coming to Columbia with her latest tour that includes three hit-making supporting acts.

R&B singer Fantasia brings The Sketchbook Tour to the Township Auditorium on Oct. 17. Tickets for the Columbia concert can be bought on Fantasia’s website.

Breaking out after 2004 following her win on the third season of American Idol, Fantasia belted out the emotional piano driven ballad “I Believe,” a song that helped garner her debut album “Free Yourself” three Grammy nominations. Her second album, a self-titled collection of songs, was led by another number one single, “When I See U,” earning her three more chances at a Grammy.

SHARE COPY LINK Lenora Merritt surprised her son, Martaous Merritt, 28, by taking him to the Fantasia concert at Macon City Auditorium Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.

The third time was the charm for Fantasia. She won the Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance with her tune “Bittersweet” from her third album “Back to Me” released in 2010. She put out three more albums from 2013 to 2017 with her latest collection “Sketchbook” set to be released this year, according to Rated R&B. Her most recent top 10 hit, “Enough,” released in May, will be on the newest album.

Robin Thicke, known for songs like 2006’s “Lost Without U” and 2013’s “Blurred Lines” as well as being a judge on television show “The Masked Singer,” is a supporting act on the Sketchbook tour.

Early 2000s R&B hit-maker Tank, who experienced something of a renaissance in 2017 with the release of the song “When We,” also opens the tour.

The Bonfyre, who’s song “Automatic” projected her into R&B success, rounds out the Sketchbook tour’s bill.

