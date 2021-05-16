Platinum-selling group is ‘super excited’ to play for fans at concert in Lexington

Sister Hazel will play in Lexington in June. Provided photo

A hit-making music group from the 1990s is set to perform in Lexington following a touring hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A concert by platinum-selling group Sister Hazel is scheduled for June 11 at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington, South Carolina.

Sister Hazel is best known for its chart-topping hit song “All For You.”

“The band is SUPER excited to finally get to play for fans again!” promoter Mary Ann Kaylor Griffiths said in a news release.

Tickets for the concert are $28 apiece, and the show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

This event is subject to state and local government guidelines to help stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

“Fans can expect a high energy show with some brand-new Sister Hazel songs like ‘When Love Takes Hold,’ and ‘You Won’t See Me Again,’ as well as popular fan favorites like, “All For You,” Griffiths said.

This is a return to Columbia for the band from Gainseville, Florida, which headlined the Rock for Recovery benefit concert in September 2019.

Prior to that, Sister Hazel was one of the headliners at the Famously Hot New Year celebration in 2017, The State previously reported.

South Carolina’s capital city is a special place for Sister Hazel.

“Columbia has been a big part of our story over the years — we played Rockafellas’ and Elbow Room back in the day,” Sister Hazel singer Ken Block said in a 2016 interview with The State. “It’s a great college town, much like the one we grew up in in Gainesville. Columbia embraced us early on.”

Sister Hazel topped the adult alternative charts in 1997 with “All For You,” and that success made their album reach platinum sales success, according to the release.

Since then the group has found a fan base among country music fans, similar to Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker.

In fact, Rucker sang on the group’s track “Karaoke Song,” from the “Lighter In The Dark” album, which reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

“We’ve known him for two decades,” Block said. “The Hootie guys are like brothers to us. (Rhythm guitarist) Drew Copeland and Darius came up with that song and when we asked Darius to sing on it and he said, ‘Absolutely.’ We’ve collaborated with him on live stages before, but this was the first time we’ve recorded together.”

“Lighter In The Dark” also climbed to No. 6 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart, 30 on the Top Current Albums chart and 79 on the Billboard 200 album chart, according to Kaylor Girl Promotions.

Sister Hazel has had four consecutive entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and certified their standing in the world of country music by performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

Performing Songwriter Magazine called Sister Hazel “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years,” according to the release.

Should anyone miss the June concert at the Icehouse Amphitheater, Sister Hazel is scheduled to return to the Columbia area later this year.

Sister Hazel is listed as a performer for Irmo’s Okra Strut Festival on Sept. 25, according to the band’s website.