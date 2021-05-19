Country music superstar Blake Shelton will make two stops in SC on upcoming tour

Country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to South Carolina — twice.

Shelton, also known for his work as a coach on “The Voice,” is scheduled to perform in two cities in South Carolina, but Columbia is not one of them.

Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour will stop for concerts in North Charleston on Sept. 16 and in Greenville the next night. i

Tickets for both shows will go on sale on June 10. Information on ticket prices was not available.

On the tour that starts on Aug. 18 in Omaha, Shelton will be joined by special guest Lindsay Ell. Special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins are also expected on the 17-date tour.

“A little over a year ago, when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said in a news release, shared by tasteofcountry.com. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha.”

Shelton has been on “The Voice” since its first season, and is both the longest-serving and winningest coach on the NBC show.

Shelton has won multiple awards from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, and was named the CMT Artist of the Year in 2015.

He has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million singles, and Shelton’s new album, Body Language, will be released on Friday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.