Two legacy acts to perform classic hits, more songs in concerts at Columbia Speedway

Ziggy Marley will perform at the Columbia Speedway Amphitheater. Cola Concerts

Two upcoming concerts at Columbia Speedway Amphitheater will feature the songs of iconic 20th Century hit makers performed by legacy acts.

On Monday it was announced that both Sublime with Rome, and Ziggy Marley will bring shows to the revamped Cayce venue.

On Oct. 5, Ziggy Marley will perform a tribute to his late father, reggae legend Bob Marley.

That will come a month after the Sept. 11 show by Sublime with Rome, a reinvigorated version of the hit 1990s punk/ska/reggae/rock band Sublime. Dirty Heads, a hip-hop/reggae/rock group from California, is also on the bill.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, and will be available on Ticketmaster. Information on ticket prices was not available.

Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years, promoters said in a news release.

The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has made his own way as a musician, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements, according to the release.

“Equal parts master storyteller and motivational guide, he deftly explores issues from environmental awareness to self-empowerment, social injustice to political inequity, while returning again and again to the transformative power of love,” promoters said.

Sublime With Rome was formed in 2010 by lead singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, drummer Carlos Verdugo, and bassist Eric Wilson — a surviving member of the original Sublime. Original lead singer/guitarist Bradley Nowell died in 1996, two months before the groups’ best selling album was released.

“With fan-favorite hits such as ‘Wrong Way,’ ‘Santeria,’ ‘Badfish,’ ‘What I Got,’ ‘40oz to Freedom,’ and many more, the band’s concerts are pure sing along enjoyment from beginning to end,” promoters said.

Ziggy Marley as well as Sublime with Rome are the latest acts to announce appearances at Columbia Speedway.

Other upcoming events include scheduled performances from The Revivalists along with Michael Franti & Spearhead on Aug. 28, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit on Sept. 2, in addition to Govt Mule along with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue on Sept. 16.

Promoters for the venue said additional shows will be announced soon.

The new entertainment center at Columbia Speedway, on Charleston Highway, features “two massive high definition LED screens flanking a festival-quality stage,” concert series organizers said. The screens are more than 40 feet wide and can be viewed in sunlight or at night, according to the release.

The venue featured cove seating to help keep visitors separated during the pandemic. But now it has been revamped to fit more than 10,000 fans, promoters said.

Columbia Speedway will now be set up like a traditional amphitheater with a small VIP seated section near the stage followed by general admission lawn seating.

“This is only the beginning. We will make Columbia Speedway Amphitheater the destination for artists when they head through South Carolina,” President and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment Adam Epstein said in a news release. “We are dedicated to bringing the best talent to the Midlands and putting on shows that our fans will never forget.”

The Revivalists and Michael Franti on Aug. 28

“Chart-topping rock band The Revivalists had been grinding for more than a decade when their now platinum-selling single “Wish I Knew You” took off, setting a record for most single-week spins ever at Alternative Radio and becoming a mainstream phenomenon spending 9 weeks on the BillboardHot 100.”

“Throughout his multi-decade career, Michael Franti has earned three Billboard No. 1’s with triumphantly hopeful hits “Sound of Sunshine,” “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “I Got You,” as well as six Top 30 Hot AC singles, nine Top 25 AAA Singles and three Billboard Top 5 Rock Albums.”

Source: Cola Concerts

Gov’t Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on Sept. 16

“During a break from The Allman Brothers Band in 1994, guitarist and front man Warren Haynes and original bassist Allen Woody formed Gov’t Mule with drummer Matt Abts, with whom Haynes played alongside in the Dickey Betts Band. With more than 20 studio and live albums, their flexible interplay in the studio and on stage makes them a true living, breathing ensemble and Haynes is lauded as one of the most formidable guitarists and vocalists of the modern era and a prolific songwriter and producer.”

“Beloved bandleader, singer, songwriter and horn-blower Trombone Shorty was born Troy Andrews. Raised in one of the Tremé’s most musical families, Andrews got his name when he picked up his instrument at four. By eight, he led his own band in parades, halls and even bars. In his teens, Andrews played shows abroad with the Neville Brothers. Fresh out of high school he joined Lenny Kravitz’ band and has been on the road ever since. Through three studio albums and many collaborations since, Andrews nurtured a voracious appetite for all types of music — a phenomenon on fluid display every time he takes the stage.”

Source: Cola Concerts