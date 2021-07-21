Music News & Reviews

American Idol winner, SC native will perform in Irmo. When and where you can see her

St. Helena Island native and “American Idol” winner Candice Glover will perform at the Beaufort Water Festival on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
St. Helena Island native and “American Idol” winner Candice Glover will perform at the Beaufort Water Festival on Thursday, July 20, 2017. File Staff photo

A South Carolina native who made it big on national TV will be back in the Palmetto State this fall to perform a free show.

Candice Glover, the winner of Season 12 of American Idol, will be performing at Irmo’s Okra Strut in September.

Irmo Town Council approved the contract with Glover to perform at the free town festival on Friday, Sept. 24. She’ll appear along with Terence Young.

The Okra Strut features live music, rides and food in the Irmo Community Park. The festival makes its return this year after last year’s strut was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glover is a native of Beaufort who won the title of American Idol during the show’s 2013 season, at the age of 23. She followed that up with the R&B album “Music Speaks” in 2014. Her single “Cried” peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart. In 2016, she left Interscope Records and has released new music through streaming platforms.

Irmo Town Council approved paying $4,400 for Glover’s appearance at the Okra Strut.

