Richland Library’s new resident artist is a Grammy-nominated musician

A Columbia-based musician and Grammy nominee is one of the new artists in residence at Richland Library, the library announced Thursday.

Molly Ledford will be a resident artist at the library until December. Ledford, who co-founded kid-friendly indie rock group Lunch Money, was nominated for the best children’s music album Grammy in 2016 for an album she created with Pennsylvania’s Billy Kelly.

She will be the library’s resident artist along with her creative partner Rob Padley, a visual artist and voice actor. The two are members of Puppet Time Machine Theatre, “a traveling musical theatre company ... with puppets,” their website says.

“Sharing a love for Jim Henson and children’s programming, (Ledford and Padley) create and produce whimsical variety shows for the young at heart through their work with Puppet Time Machine Theatre,” the library said.

While in residency, the duo will work on a sequel to Puppet Time Machine Theatre’s short film “Rats Get a Job.”

They will create visual arts and theater programs for the library as well as be available for artists and local residents interested in diving deeper into the duo’s creative process.

“Together, Ledford and Padley aim to highlight the power of hope and resiliency within our local arts community,” the library said.

Since 2016, Richland Library’s artist-in-residence program has aimed to “connect the community with local, working artists and to provide creative and educational opportunities to local residents in a way that supports cultural and artistic exchange,” the library said in a news release.