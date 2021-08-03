Music News & Reviews
Platinum-selling rapper, Grammy winner announces SC tour date
OutKast member and platinum-selling artist Big Boi is going on tour and stopping in South Carolina this fall.
The Atlanta rapper, whose long list of successful releases include “Ms. Jackson,” “So Fresh, So Clean” and “Shutterbugg,” will stop in Charleston on his latest tour.
Big Boi will perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Oct. 8. Tickets go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. and start at $30 with seating options available.
Big Boi made history when he and OutKast band mate, Andre 3000, became the first and only hip-hop artists to win a Grammy for album of the year for their 2003 release “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.” The record went on to become diamond-certified, selling more than 25 million copies.
