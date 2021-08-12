Music News & Reviews
Latin jazz, Americana, hip hop anyone? The Midlands has a packed weekend of live music
This weekend in Columbia and Lexington is filled with live music. No matter what sound you like, there’s something here for you.
This expanded editions of The State’s live music roundup, which began last week, has shows from Thursday to next week. You can go see some rap, country, punk, merengue and so much more.
Visit the venues’ websites for times, cost and other details.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Yesterday’s Wine - Americana folk singer-songwriter duo. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia
Will Pittman - Folk player with his art. At State of the Art - 2007 State St., Cayce
Karaoke hosted by Party Jesus - $5, sing your heart out. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia
Rod Foster & Company - Bass driven jazz quartet jamming. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia
The Regulars - Rock band bringing the hits. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia
Keep Flying, Longshot Odds - Punk rock with modern touches. At Curiosity Coffee Bar - 2327 Main St., Columbia
David Rodriguez & The Latin Caravan - Salsa, Latin jazz, merengue, more. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia
Billy King - Music outside a big brewery. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce
Friday, Aug. 13
PATx, H3ro, The Bustercups, Milo Kobayashi, Twain Blow - Hardcore hiphop and heroic rhymes. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia
Jeff Bradshaw - Award winning trombonist who grooves. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia
Trial by Fire (Journey tribute) - Will play “Don’t Stop Believing.” At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia
Blues by various musicians (5:30 p.m.), Amos Hoffman & friends (9 p.m.) - Blues jam, gypsy jazz guitar. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia
Bombshell Stripped - Like covers? They play them. At Social Grill - 1002 A J Amick Rd., Irmo
Hillbilly Slip (Kevin MaC & Jacob Lyda) - Classic sounding country and western. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce
Trent Jeffcoat - Lexington’s troubadour who don’t quite. At The Hidden Tavern - 240 Wing Hill Dr., Lexington
Relle (7 p.m.), Phillip Michael Parsons (10 p.m.) - Country, rock covers following songstress. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia
Saturday, Aug. 14
King Clement, Unwanted Guest, Bleeding Trees, Blew - Post punk, dreamy jangle indie. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia
Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, City Girls, Blacc Zacc - back to school rap party. At Colonial Life Arena - 801 Lincoln St., Columbia
Capitol City Playboys, Silver Tongue Devils (Greenville), Deaf Web’s Blues Intrusion - Straight up rock ‘n’ roll. At Art Bar - 1211 Park St., Columbia
The Inabinett Project with Mike G - Songstress, saxophonist, smooth jazz ride. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia
Shades of Blue (6 p.m.), Jeff Lucero & Friends (9:30 p.m.) - Classic rock early and late. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia
Villa-nova - Maybe Columbia’s most popular rockers. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia
The Revue - DJ, dancing, drag, good times. At The Venue - 1626 Main St., Columbia
Mark Rapp, Amos Hoffman, Sam Edwards, Brendan Bull - Jazz quartet playing Charlie Parker. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia
River Tramps (1 p.m.) - Folk sounds of American west. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce
Jack Marion and The Pearl Snap Prophets (5 p.m) - Americana in Jason Isbell vein. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce
Cash Money Experience - Covers sure to facilitate dancing. At The Hidden Tavern - 240 Wing Hill Dr., Lexington
King Nothing (Metallica tribute) - Ride the lightning in Lexington. At RF’s Corner Grill - 712 W Main St, Lexington
Sunday, Aug. 15
Abbey Elmore Band - Mumford meets Lucinda Williams, kinda. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Brittany Turnipseed - Apollo champion releases R&B album. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia
Blues, brews and Qs - “best talent” that Columbia offers. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St.,
