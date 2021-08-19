Looking for live music? Rock, country bands and more coming to Midlands this weekend

Rock band Hinder on stage at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. U.S. Air Force.

Columbia and Lexington are packed with rock and country shows this weekend. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t any jazz, soul and R&B. In fact, every day from Thursday to Sunday you can get any of those genres.

This week The State’s live music roundup features an interview with improvisational jazz drummer and percussionist Tim Daisy, who is performing with fellow Chicago musician Steve Marquette at Granby Grill on Friday.

Check with the venues in the show listing for cost and time.

A chat with drummer Tim Daisy

Could you describe your music, how you do it and why you love it?

My focus is on the exploration and organization of sound in both an improvised and composed context using drums and percussion. My influences are vast and include many styles of sound-making as well as visual art from all over the world. It’s the act of discovery and experimentation connected to the worlds of sound and visual art that keeps me excited and motivated to move forward with my craft.

At your performances you sometimes build this kinetic wall of sound with the drums and percussion. Is that what you’re going for?

Sometimes when I improvise, I end up building a wall of sound using percussion and other items including transistor radios. When this happens, I usually end up trying to figure out a creative way to get out of the wall that I build; try to knock it down for example. But since I find myself in an improvised musical situation more often than not, I don’t always have a clear strategy as regards to approach or form. I would like folks who come to my concerts to feel that they heard something that they might not have heard before.

If you were to give up improvisational music and just be in a rock band, what band would that be past or present?

I’ve always wanted to play drums behind Jimi Hendrix. Particularly in his Band of Gypsys period. But since that’s not going to happen, I’ll stick to the avenues of sound making that I’ve been lucky enough to cultivate over the years.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Chlsy - Sassy pop rock from Nashville. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Rickey Cole - “Drink, dance, repeat,” site says. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

T.C. Costello, Post-Timey String Band - Ramshackle gypsy punk, sweet songwriter. At Curiosity Coffee Bar - 2327 Main St., Columbia

David Rodriguez & The Latin Caravan - Salsa, Latin jazz, merengue, more. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Sawyer Norman, Quality Time, Curly Blue, Pumpstank - Early emo and college indie. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Wet Nose Dog - Guitarist, singer with modern sensibilities. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Friday, Aug. 20

Terrence Young - SC’s jazz, R&B guitar maestro. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Bones Hamilton, Young Mister, Tanner Frick, The Lamplight Gospel - Danceable indie, heart on sleave. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Columbia Operatic Laboratory “Notoriously Hot *and Bothered*” concert and opera “Four Singers Walk into A Bar” - Just read about it online. At Art Bar - 1211 Park St., Columbia

Tim Daisy, Steve Marquette - Improv music not for the faint. At Granby Grill - 612 Whaley St., Suite C, Columbia

Rod Foster & Company - Happy hour with jazz covers. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Willie Walker & Conversation Piece - “Smooth jazz, soul, and funk.” At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

The Killer Beez - Killer covers from five decades. At The Tipsy Toad Tavern - 103 Beaufort St., Chapin

George Fetner and The Strays - Jam rock that easily grooves - At Indah Coffee - 2238 Sumter St., Columbia

Abbey Road Live! - 100 Beatles tunes up sleeves. At The Senate - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Phil James (7 p.m.), Alex Butler & his band (10 p.m.) - Early show, Butler plays covers. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Bluegrass Remedy - “Jam session on your break.” At Newberry Opera House - 1201 McKibben St., Newberry

Bourbon and Blues - A Ray Charles Tribute (6 p.m.) - The name says it all. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Amos Hoffman & friends (9 p.m.) - Gypsy jazz guitar, other varieties. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Rock N Hall - Guessing it’s rock from name - At Social Grill - 1002 A J Amick Rd., Irmo

Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir at 2021 Gamecock Central Kickoff Party - Gamecock troubadour, smooth country singer. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Cash Money Experience - Covers that make dancing easy. At The Hidden Tavern - 240 Wing Hill Dr., Lexington

Cydetrax - Looks like Gilbert is rocking - At 378 Bar & Grill 3007 Hwy 378 Gilbert

Saturday, Aug. 21

Paisley & The Birdwalkers, Kismet Kind, Jody Jackson, Business School - Diverse music benefiting WUSC radio. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

H. Wade Johnson & Pride Ensemble - Performed with, idolizes Dizzy Gillespie. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Alex Butler & his band - A second classic rock set. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Clay Page - Country with some 90s twang. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Stefon Harris with the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble - Grammy nominated vibraphonist, 18 players. At Harbison Theatre - 7300 College St., Irmo

Bona Lisa, Missy & The Meerkats, Ember City, Fifty Flies - Unabashed rock, 80s, 90s energy. At Art Bar - 1211 Park St., Columbia

Kenny George Band at the For the Love of Hops beer festival - Emotional, but driving Southern rock. At Icehouse Ampitheater - 107 W Main St., Lexington

Jim Agard - “Cool acoustic jams,” site says. At The Tipsy Toad Tavern - 103 Beaufort St., Chapin

Jazz by various artists presented by Mark Rapp - Brunch with a jazz twist. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Dave Watson & The Low Country Boys - Classic 80s, 90s country covers - At 378 Bar & Grill 3007 Hwy 378 Gilbert

Sunday, Aug. 22

Hinder - “The lips of an angel.” At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Jazz by various artists presented by Mark Rapp - Brunch with jazz round two. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Sabin Sharpe - Radio friendly country, maybe covers. At 378 Bar & Grill 3007 Hwy 378 Gilbert