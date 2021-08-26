Want to see throwback R&B? Grammy winners? Both play live this week in the Midlands

Were you in high school in 1968? Relive that time with The Tams, the R&B vocal group behind “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy.” Were you in high school in 2005? Relive that time with Hawthorne Heights, the emo band behind “Ohio is for Lovers.”

Nostalgia acts go side by side with Grammy winners like Jason Isbell and Ricky Skaggs in the coming week of live music in the Midlands.

Also performing are jazz artists like Art Sherrod, Jr, who The State spoke with ahead of his two day stint at Chayz Lounge in West Columbia.

Country, Americana, R&B, Jazz, Metal, Hip Hop, Columbia and Lexington have it all this week.

A chat with jazz saxophonist Art Sherrod, Jr

Who’s the jazz player you still listen to and are in awe of?

There are so many great jazz musicians that I listen to. Depending upon my mood, I may want to listen to some of the jazz legends like Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderly and Stan Getz to name a few. But sometimes my mood is more contemporary so I like listening to artists such as Kirk Whalum, Gerald Albright, Kim Waters, David Sandborn, Najee, Everette Harp and Grover Washington Jr. (There are) so many amazing musicians and I just love hearing what each one of them has to say individually. Everyone has a different story and you can hear it and they’re playing. That’s what makes music so interesting and engaging to me.

How’s the smooth jazz scene across the United States?

The live performance venues are starting to open up and it is getting exciting. I’m finding that right now I am more focused on live performances and arranging and putting together killer shows. That’s really where my heart and soul is; although, I do love recording. In 2020 once the pandemic broke out, I found myself really focused on recording. I was actually recording two records at the same time, which I never do. But I didn’t have anything else better to do. I completed my first love songs record titled “Art of Love” in Feb. 2021. I am just about finished with the second record which I will release in 2022. The first single (Rhythm of Life) from the unnamed project, is currently being played on SiriusXM watercolors.

What’s your favorite song to play live?

It’s hard to identify one song that I really enjoy playing live but if I had to narrow it down ... I would say “Change the Key,” “Nobody Greater,” “That’s the Way of the World” and “Sara Smile.” ... Each one of those songs has a special place in my heart and are crowd pleasers. These songs tend to really connect with the audience and give the other musicians on stage an opportunity to really stretch out and play. That’s one of the things that I really take pride in which is giving the audience an opportunity to hear every musician individually tell their own story. Music is all about storytelling and opening up your heart for the audience to see and feel.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Mark Webb, Jr - Tom Petty-influenced country songs. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Hostile Takedown, Controller, Ironclad, Figure - beatdown hardcore, touches of thrash. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Ricky Skaggs - Award winning country, bluegrass artist. At Newberry Opera House - 1201 McKibben St., Newberry

David Rodriguez & The Latin Caravan - Salsa, Latin jazz, merengue, more. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

UNBOUND - Features dance, live music, singing - At 701 Whaley St., Columbia

Justin Holt Band - Bro country like the radio. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Sole Purpose Band - Utilitarian cover band pleases all. At LJ’s Par & Grill - 381 Pilgrim Church Rd., Lexington

Friday, Aug. 27

Nordista Freeze, The Simplicity, Dinner time, Twin Toasters - Retro inspired rock and grooves. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Rod Foster & Company - Jazz hour meets happy hour. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Art Sherrod, Jr - Smooth jazz saxophonist takes the stage. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Imy2 - Modern pop with all the trappings. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Super Nash Bros - Nintendo allusion fronts cover band. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Live Blues After 5 series - Feeling blue? Here’s your jam. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Amos Hoffman & friends - Gypsy jazz man with friends. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Zach Deputy - Ever-popular jam-funk maestro. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Malfunction Junction - Unlike name, songs facilitate moving. At Social Grill - 1002 A J Amick Rd., Irmo

Robbie Cockrell & band - Songs about beer and breakups. At LJ’s Par & Grill - 381 Pilgrim Church Rd., Lexington

Badcash Band - Motto: “We’ve got ya covered.” At The Tipsy Toad Tavern - 103 Beaufort St., Chapin

Saturday, Aug. 28

Charlie Boy, Salti Ray, Drome - Part hip hop, part rock. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

The Parlor Pinks, Candy Coffins, Grand Republic, Parole Model - Underground 80s rock club feel. At Art Bar - 1211 Park St., Columbia

Art Sherrod, Jr - Smooth jazz saxophonist part two. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Turn Up the Monster - 80s, 90s metal tribute act. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Super Nash Bros - Second set of danceable covers. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

E.Z. Shakes Songwriter Series with Marshall Brown and Chris Compton - Three of Columbia’s best songwriters. At Curiosity Coffee Bar - 2327 Main St., Columbia

Kenny George Band - Perfect tunes for beer outside. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Tokyo Joe - Decades old local tune masters. At LJ’s Par & Grill - 381 Pilgrim Church Rd., Lexington

Michael Franti & Spearhead, The Revivalist - Sunshine, waves and love vibes. At Columbia Speedway Amphitheater - 2001 Charleston Hwy, Cayce

Marcus Gullen - Does nice covers on acoustic. At Highway 378 Bar & Grill - 3007 Hwy 378 Gilbert

Brendan Roberts - At The Tipsy Toad Tavern - 103 Beaufort St., Chapin

Sunday, Aug. 29

The Sword, Wizard Rifle, Rickshaw Billies Burger Patrol - Bunch of Black Sabbath lovers. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

Radio Banter, Henry Luther & The Blackouts, Ridge DeVuono - Mixxed bill, punkish, acoustic music. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Mike Reid - “Brunch with the Beatles” covers. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

My Angel - An Anita Baker tribute show. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Delfonics feat. Greg Hill - “Blow Your Mind This Time.” At The Venue - 1626 Main St., Columbia

The Tams - Young, foolish, happy hit makers. At Newberry Opera House - 1201 McKibben St., Newberry

Monday, Aug. 30

Heavy Temple, MNRVA, Wyzyrdz Thyckyt - “bring ... mask ... maybe a helmet.” At Art Bar - 1211 Park St., Columbia

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Hawthorne Heights, The Bombpops, Stress Fractures, Foxglove - 2000s emo with melodic punk. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Wednesday, Sep. 1

The Planks, Headwake, Pumpstank - Bummer punk from the Upstate. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Big Something - Rock, funk and jam band. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Thursday, Sept. 2

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Master songwriter has four Grammys - At Columbia Speedway Amphitheater - 2001 Charleston Hwy, Cayce