Gamecock party bands, American Idol singer and more live music hits Midlands this week

With the Gamecock football season starting Saturday, of course parties are happening around Columbia and Lexington. At those shows you can boogie to great rock and country music, including a show with former American Idol contest Clay Page.

But the upcoming week has more than tailgates for your live music fix. A plethora of rock, Americana, metal and cover bands are playing in the Midlands.

The State caught up with a member of Easy Honey, which is playing a Gamecock tailgate party at Columbia’s Market on Main Saturday.

A chat with Easy Honey singer and guitarist Selby Austin

Easy Honey is playing a USC Gamecock football tailgate. What’s your expectations?

We are excited to see USC in football season. We have played Columbia a few times, and it’s always rowdy! We expect passion and a seriously good time.

If you’re talking to someone who’s never heard Easy Honey before what do you tell them you sound like?

Easy Honey is rock! We have been called “love rock.” With influences from the 60s and 70s, as well as the present day and 90s.

What’s the Easy Honey song that you see a live crowd start moving to? The song that gets them thinking “this band is great.”

Our song “Moncloa” always gets the crowd going. It’s a song about loving in another language.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Rex Darling, Mango Furs, Stankito, Bones Hamilton - Radiohead sounds in all bands. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Troy Cartwright - Modern Nashville songwriter for free. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Steve Earle & The Dukes - “Last of the hardcore troubadours.” At Newberry Opera House - 1201 McKibben St., Newberry

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Master songwriter has four Grammys - At Columbia Speedway Amphitheater - 2001 Charleston Hwy, Cayce

Tokyo Joe - Popular cover band’s acoustic version. At Social Grill - 1002 A J Amick Rd., Irmo

Rehab - Made “Sittin’ At A Bar.” At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

The Regulars - Soda City pop, rock regulars. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Friday, Sept. 3

Dailey & Vincent - Grammy award winning Bluegrass duo. At Newberry Opera House - 1201 McKibben St., Newberry

Emo Night with Distractions, Aim High - Emo night says it all. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Rod Foster & Company - Jazz hour meets happy hour. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Beverly Crowder & Company - Jazz songstress sings beloved songs. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Justin Corley & The Black Label Band - Pre-Gamecock football party music. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Cody Clark - Covers to drink and dance to. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Cody Johnson & Friends, Ian Munsick - 90s and contemporary-sounding country. At The Township Auditorium - 1703 Taylor St., Columbia

Saving Abel - 2010ish sex-heavy rock songs. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Mitchell Tenpenny, Lakeview - Writer of 2018’s “Drunk Me.” At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

Walter S. Hemingway and Nahi Gruv - Root Doctors singer does blues. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Amos Hoffman & friends - Well respected town jazz guitarist. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Lawhead Brothers - Likely playing Beach music covers. At Social Grill - 1002 A J Amick Rd., Irmo

Malfunction Junction - Like classic covers? Go here. At The Tipsy Toad Tavern - 103 Beaufort St., Chapin

Hayden Coffman - “Country music’s next big thing.” At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Saturday, Sept. 4

Easy Honey, The Roads Below - Country, pop rock Gamecock tailgate. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Clay Page and band - Country crooner made American Idol. At LJ’s Par & Grill - 381 Pilgrim Church Rd., Lexington

Demiser, Left Cross, Paezor, Krvsade - Thrash, death, black metal varieties At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Brandy and the Butcher, Trash Room, Firenest - Ear-blowing punk rock ‘n’ roll. At Art Bar - 1211 Park St., Columbia

The Calvin Edwards Quartet - Smooth jazz of 70s hits. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Phillip Michael Parsons - Bar hanging country, rock hits. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Zach Bingham and The King Bees, Mark Rapp. - Electric guitarist then jazz trumpeter. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Nightrain: International - Guns N Roses tribute act. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Rutt Spence - . At The Tipsy Toad Tavern - 103 Beaufort St., Chapin

Sunday, Sept. 5

Brent Cobb, Nikki Lane - Some John Prine songwriting here. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

Excitable - “The Ultimate Def Leppard Tribute.” At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Gene Watson - 70s, 80s country hit maker. At Newberry Opera House - 1201 McKibben St., Newberry

Kevin Daniels - Up-and-comer of Americana singer songwriting. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Thursday, Sept. 9

The Root Doctors - Know them? You love them. At Icehouse Ampitheater - 107 W Main St., Lexington