Want to see live music when it’s nice out? Here’s what shows hit the Midlands this week

Is live music just a little more pleasant sounding when the weather’s nice? Now’s the time to find out with a host shows and concerts at outdoor venues across the Midlands.

The Vista After Five Series present various artists each week, including Columbia favorites Dear Blanca and Marshall Brown. Steel Hands Brewery in Cayce has one of the largest beer gardens in the area and host bands and artists every Thursday through Sunday. Market on Main’s outdoor stage has plenty of sweet Southern sounds coming this week.

While not outside, The Beach Boys and blues legend Mac Arnold, who played with James Brown, Otis Redding and Muddy Waters among others, highlight shows in the Columbia and Lexington area.

The State chatted with Columbia’s THE Dubber, who will release his latest album “Southern Cachet” influenced by musical genres across the globe. The release will coincide with a show on Oct. 8 at The Koger Center.

For details, see the list of shows and concerts below and check with venues for admission and times.

A chat with THE Dubber

You stand out in the solo guitarist singer songwriter scene because you’re not doing rock, Americana or pop oriented songs. Tell people in your own words what THE Dubber’s sound and style is.

Throughout my life I’ve explored many forms of music. I’m a music lover at heart. It’s the universal language. Culturally, most music is a reflection of the region that it come out of. It’s usually consider as part of the roots of the culture. With that said, I’ve lived in South Carolina and been a part of the music scene for over fifteen years now. Listening back to the new album “Southern Cachet” I realize I’m speaking as a Southerner and I’m comfortable saying that. I’ve earned that cachet, hints the title. Which made me decide to call my sound SCROOTS for South Carolina Roots. We’ll see if it sticks.

You got a new album releasing and you put out the single “Simple Song (LIES).” Tell us about writing that song and why you wanted to put it out first.

In 2014, I received an SC Arts Commission grant for the Dub Chamber project. My career was on a high and I was presented with an opportunity to do my music with classical musicians. But other than receiving the grant and working with the amazing musicians, I felt resistant with this project. From planning to the actual performance it seemed the community had little interest. I kept on a good face but knew something was wrong. Not just for me but for the future. When the project came to an end so (came) the lyrics to “Simple Song (LIES).” It was an end to an era and a new beginning. After 2020, It had to be the first single.

Thursday, Sept. 30

RredFoxWood - Acoustic driven Americana, Piedmont bluesish. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Daddy’s Beemer, Dead Swells, Charlie Boy - Indie rock of different varieties. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Rod Foster & Company - Jazz takes on classic R&B. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Vista After Five series w/ Tokyo Joe - Decades old local tune masters. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

The Roads Below - Promises “all your favorite songs.” At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Passafire, Of Good Nature, Joe Sambal - Reggae rock, think 311. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

The (free) Concert Truck (playing througout the week) - Two pianist, one truck concert. At Newberry Opera House - 1201 McKibben St., Newberry

Vinyl Junkies - Fun wedding band, no wedding. At Icehouse Ampitheater - 107 W Main St., Lexington

Mitch Butler concert & jam session - Jazz jam led by trombonist. At The Aristocrat - 1001 Washington St., Columbia

David Rodriguez & La Caravana - Salsa, Latin jazz, merengue, more. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Highway 49 - Purveyors of Southern alt rock. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Friday, Oct. 1

Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues - Legendary bluesman played with best. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Reggie Graves & Jazz Theory - Jazz guitarist, singer does soul. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Paul Cauthen, Dee White - “Larger-than-life Texas troubadour.” At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

Mitchell Gibbons Duo - Gamecock football hype up party. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Alex Butler & his band - “Keep you dancing all night.” At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

The Beach Boys - Mike Love does seminal songs. At The Township Auditorium - 1703 Taylor St., Columbia

Isaac Streetman - Southern rock American idol contestant. At Carolina Western Pub - 920 Lady St., Columbia

Amos Hoffman & friends - Gypsy, other jazz styles guitarist. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Ambience - Party band good for covers. At Social Grill - 1002 A J Amick Rd., Irmo

Trouble - All acoustic looks like bluegrass. At LJ’s Par & Grill - 381 Pilgrim Church Rd., Lexington

The Killer Beez - Killer covers from five decades. At The Tipsy Toad Tavern - 103 Beaufort St., Chapin

Sam Burchfield - Following in Avett, Mumfords footsteps. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Saturday, Oct. 2

The 502s - No Depression: “Charismatic indie folk.” At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Charleston punk showcase w/ Anergy, The Monsters from Outer Space, Blue Ricky, The Shem Creeps - They’re punkers. They’re from Charleston. At Art Bar - 1211 Park St., Columbia

Willie Walker & Conversation Piece - Jazz quartet doing R&B hits. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Fauxlapalooza w/ Nevermind, Angry Chair - Nirvana, Alice in Chains tributes. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

The Regulars - Rock band bringing the hits. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Live Blues After 5 series - Feeling blue? Here’s your jam. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

BC Villanova, Jordan Miller - Singer of local favorite Villa-Nova. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

J. Stephens & The Stubborn Hearts - Described as “soulful singer-songwriter.” At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Taylor Richardson Band - Country singer songwriter from Conway. At LJ’s Par & Grill - 381 Pilgrim Church Rd., Lexington

Sunday, Oct. 3

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers - “sprightly young groove doctors” music. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Scott Rankin Duo - Music for a beer garden. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Trent Jeffcoat - Countryman hollers in Lexington hollers. At Highway 378 Bar & Grill - 3007 Hwy 378 Gilbert

Jordan Suber - some covers and some originals. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Stephen Hill (of Radio Banter) - Open mic series featuring musician. At Uncle Festers - 522 Devine St., Columbia

Thursday, Oct. 7

Vista After Five series w/ Dear Blanca, Marshall Brown - heartfelt, ramshackle first, psychedelic second. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Kris Hitchock - Covers guy, sure to please. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Collective Soul, Better than Ezra, Tonic - 90s alt rock hit makers. At The Township Auditorium - 1703 Taylor St., Columbia

Tyler Booth - Baritone sung with Rucker once. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

The Catalinas - Beach music for shag dancing. At Icehouse Ampitheater - 107 W Main St., Lexington

Mitch Butler concert & jam session - Jazz jam led by trombonist. At The Aristocrat - 1001 Washington St., Columbia

Tokyo Joe (acoustic) - Decades old local tune masters. At Social Grill - 1002 A J Amick Rd., Irmo

Radio Source - Covers modern, last five decades. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Slim Pickens, Richard Hurteau - Made John Prine tribute album. At Uncle Festers - 522 Devine St., Columbia

Friday, Oct. 8

THE Dubber & Rebel Alliance, Richard Hurteau, K. Ford, Tam The Vibe, Rob Savage, B.O.R.N. aka Bitta - Show to celebrate Dubber’s album. At The Koger Center - 1051 Greene St., Columbia