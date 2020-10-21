Thousands turn out for first day of SC State Fair that has new look due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 people visited the opening day of the South Carolina State Fair Tuesday, in spite of a drastically different format because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The new-look state fair was set up in a drive-thru format. It was the organizers adjustment to continue the event’s 151-year tradition while ensuring that visitors stayed safe.

Organizers said 2,102 cars drove through the fair grounds redesigned exhibits, and 4,171 cars passed through the fair’s food lines.

“We estimate that we welcomed more than 10,000 guests in their cars today,” South Carolina State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said in a news release. “One man got here at 4:30 a.m. because he said he wanted to be the first person in line, and he rode through three times. We are so grateful for this type outpouring of guests, but this is just more evidence that this is the people’s fair. This has been a difficult year for everyone, but we wanted to give something back.”

There is no admission charge to drive through the Columbia fairgrounds.

While minimized from the traditional state fair experience, it still offers a snippet of agriculture, arts, and entertainment exhibits and performances — all from the safety of a car.

“Safety has always been our first priority, and we are so thrilled to see how our patrons have embraced the changes while still showing tremendous support for the fair,” Smith said. “They were lined up before the 10 a.m. opening to get in.”

Wednesday is the final day for the drive-thru exhibits at the state fair. Gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and vehicles should enter the fair’s main gate off Rosewood Drive.

The fair food drive-through will remain open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day through Saturday, and visitors should enter the food lines at Gate 6 off George Rogers Boulevard. Visitors can purchase Fiske fries, funnel cakes and other traditional fair favorites from a limited menu.

Organizers are also looking ahead to next year’s event, when they hope to offer a more traditional state fair. It is scheduled for Oct. 13-24, 2021.

At the 2019 event, the 150th anniversary of the S.C. State Fair, 416,320 visitors came to the 12-day run of the fair.

While the S.C. State Fair has been changed, many other iconic events in Columbia and the Midlands have been scrapped this year. The state fair joins the Famously Hot New Year celebration, the Columbia Greek Fest, the Okra Strut in Irmo, the Rosewood Crawfish Festival, Indie Grits film festival, Columbia’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festival in Five Points, Camden’s Carolina Cup steeplechase races and the Lexington Wine Walk among other notable events that have been canceled, altered, or held exclusively online because of the ongoing pandemic.

2020 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE FAIR FOOD MENU

The following fair food will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 20-24:

▪ Fiske fries

▪ Corn dogs

▪ Sausage sandwiches

▪ Turkey Legs

▪ Funnel cakes

▪ Elephant ears

▪ Cotton candy

▪ Candy apples

▪ Caramel corn

▪ Pepsi brand 20 oz. bottled drinks and water

SOURCE: South Carolina State Fair