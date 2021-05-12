We’re looking for the most iconic homes in Columbia. Tell us your favorites

Columbia has a lot going for it. It’s the capital of South Carolina, home to the largest university in the state, and arguably, one of the hottest cities in the southeastern United States.

One thing Columbia is not particularly well known for, though, is its architecture. People love to stroll past Charleston’s historic homes or gawk at the glamorous seaside mansions in Hilton Head, but Columbia always seems to be left out of the conversation when it comes to real estate.

We’d like to change that.

The State is on the hunt for the most extraordinary homes our city has to offer. We’re looking for historic homes, new homes, big homes and small homes. Over the top estates and crumbling shacks. Homes that match the character of the neighborhood and homes that stick out like a sore thumb.

Where is the most iconic home in Columbia? We want to hear from you. Using a combination of your suggestions and our own findings, we’ll put out a list of the city’s most distinctive homes.

If you have a favorite home in Columbia, let us know by filling out the form below. Thanks for reading, and may the best home win!

