These are six of the most expensive apartments for rent in Columbia right now

The Lady apartment building on the corner of Lady and Sumter streets is made up of three connecting buildings built in different eras. The 10-story building was constructed in 1950 and the six-story building was constructed in the 1920s, according to the developers. Staff

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, low interest rates and increased demand for larger and nicer homes caused a dramatic, countrywide surge in the real estate market.

The effects of this can be seen in Columbia, as builders work to increase the supply of available housing to meet the increased demand. Lady Street alone is currently home to three construction projects, two of which are apartment complexes already set to house hundreds of residents.

In fact, since the beginning of 2020 more than $1 billion has been invested in Columbia with a large focus going directly towards multifamily residential and mixed-use development projects.

These developments have increased the availability of high-end housing options in Columbia. Here are six of the most expensive apartment complexes currently available for rent in Columbia.

The Grandview at Lake Murray

2170 N. Lake Drive, Columbia, S.C. 29212

The Grandview is the farthest from downtown on this list, but it’s also the most expensive. The apartment complex is located on the shores of Lake Murray, offering views of the lake and access to water activities. Amenities include boat storage, an outdoor pool, fitness center, movie theater and more.

A one bedroom, one bathroom apartment rents for between $1,310 - 1,568 per month for 780 - 898 square feet. A three bedroom, two bathroom apartment rents for as much as over $5,000 per month.

The Lady

1310 Lady St., Columbia, S.C. 29201

The Lady is one of Columbia’s newest apartment complexes, set to open in the coming months. Located in the center of Main Street District, the complex is steps from Main Street, The State House and the USC campus. It’s expected to have amenities that include a fitness center, rooftop terrace and courtyard, as well as a clubhouse.

A studio apartment will rent for between $1,267 - 1,566 per month for 409 - 502 square feet. A three bedroom, two bathroom apartment will rent for just under $3,900 per month for just under 2,000 square feet.

Sola Station

325 Taylor St., Columbia, S.C. 29201

Sola Station is located downtown on the banks of the Congaree River, next to the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park. The complex offers plenty of views of the river, as well as outdoor walking paths and park access. Amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and a clubhouse.

A three bedroom, two bathroom apartment rents for between $2,214 - 2,554 per month for just under 1,500 square feet.

Abberly Village Apartment Homes

1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, S.C. 29169

Abberly Village is located across the river from downtown in West Columbia. The complex’s amenities include a courtyard with a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a gameroom.

A one bedroom, one bathroom apartment rents for about $1,300 per month for just under 700 square feet. A three bedroom, two bathroom apartment rents for about $2,800 per month for just over 1,400 square feet.

Devine District

2825 Devine St., Columbia, S.C. 29205

Devine District is located on Devine Street, steps away from Five Points and the popular Old Shandon and Rosewood neighborhoods. The newly constructed apartments feature amenities such as a courtyard concierge and a rooftop entertainment space.

A studio apartment rents for $1,385 per month for just under 700 square feet. A three bedroom, two bathroom apartment rents for $2,750 per month for about 1,500 square feet.

Vista Towers

900 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, S.C. 29201

Vista Towers is located close to both the Vista and Main Street, two of Columbia’s most popular entertainment districts. The newly renovated apartment complex features amenities such as a pool, fitness center, lounge, courtyard and proximity to walking and biking trails.

A one bedroom, one bathroom apartment rents for between $1,580 - 1,760 per month for 780 - 1,000 square feet. A three bedroom, two bathroom rents for about $2,350 per month for 1,500 square feet.